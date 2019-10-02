Judge finds Harvard didn’t discriminate

BOSTON — A federal judge Tuesday rejected claims that Harvard University discriminated against applicants of Asian descent in a ruling seen as a victory for supporters of affirmative action in college admissions across the U.S.

In a closely watched lawsuit that had raised fears about the future of affirmative action, a group called Students for Fair Admissions accused the Ivy League college of deliberately — and illegally — limiting the number of Asians accepted in order to preserve a certain racial balance on campus.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, however, ruled that Harvard’s admissions process is “not perfect” but passes constitutional muster. She said there is “no evidence of any racial animus whatsoever,” and no evidence that any admission decision was “negatively affected by Asian-American identity.”

Her ruling, which came after a three-week trial a year ago, means temporary relief at other universities that consider race as a way to ensure campus diversity. But it also sets the stage for a prolonged battle that some experts predict will go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow welcomed the ruling, saying that the consideration of race and many other factors “helps us achieve our goal of creating a diverse student body that enriches the education of every student.”

Students for Fair Admissions said it will appeal.

Judge strikes part of Iowa voter ID law

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa judge has struck down large portions of a 2017 voting changes law, declaring much of it unconstitutional.

The law requires people to show certain forms of identification when voting, requires voters to provide an identification number on absentee ballot applications and allows county auditors to reject ballots if they believe signatures don’t match a voter signature on record.

Judge Joseph Seidlin said in a ruling Monday that the state can require a voter ID but that election officials must issue a voter ID card to any voter who requests one. The law prohibited election officials from issuing cards to voters presenting driver’s licenses or state identification cards.

He also struck the signature match provisions, saying they violate the Iowa Constitution.

However, the judge also reversed his earlier order stating that Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate cannot require a voter ID number on absentee ballot applications, allowing this provision to stand.

Pate viewed Monday’s ruling as a victory.

“My goal has always been to make it easy to vote, but hard to cheat,” he said in a statement. “I will continue to fight to ensure Iowa has clean, fair elections statewide.”

Priorities USA Foundation, a voter advocacy group that funded the lawsuit, said it has concerns with the “unnecessary barriers created by voter ID laws” but considers the judge’s ruling a victory for voting rights.

Public-lands overseer’s term extended

BILLINGS, Mont. — The U.S. secretary of Interior has extended the tenure of President Donald Trump’s top steward of public lands, rebuffing calls from Democrats that he be dismissed.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Monday extended William Perry Pendley’s role as Bureau of Land Management acting director to Jan. 3.

Pendley has been in the post since July. Senate Democrats, including presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris, had called for Pendley’s ouster over his longstanding support for selling public lands.

He previously worked as a property rights attorney with clients including mining, energy and agriculture interests. Earlier this month Pendley recused himself from work involving dozens of former clients after conflict of interest allegations.

Benhardt also extended the tenures of the acting heads of the National Park Service, and Fish and Wildlife Service.

Missouri puts 1996 murderer to death

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri inmate was executed Tuesday for killing a man in 1996 in a string of violence that included several other crimes, despite concerns that the prisoner’s rare medical condition would cause a gruesome lethal injection.

Russell Bucklew, convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in 1997, was put to death at the state prison in Bonne Terre. It was Missouri’s first execution since January 2017.

The Supreme Court stepped in to halt Bucklew’s execution in 2014 and in 2018 over concerns that he might suffer during the execution process. He had a condition called cavernous hemangioma and had blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat.

Bucklew’s attorneys said in a clemency request to Gov. Mike Parson that a throat tumor could burst, causing Bucklew to choke and die painfully.

In April, the high court gave the go-ahead for Bucklew to be executed.