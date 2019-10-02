North Little Rock church hosts 33rd fish fry fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for the 33rd annual Friendly Chapel Fish Fry at Verizon Arena, an event that has drawn thousands in previous years.

The all-you-can-eat "fish and fowl" dinner and community event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Verizon Arena. The menu will include fish, chicken, rice, beans, french fries, slaw, bread, pickles, onions, tea and lemonade, according to event details.

Individual tickets are $15 each. Books of 10 tickets sell for $120. Children's tickets will be $6 at the door. For tickets, call 501-371-0912.

All proceeds benefit Brother Paul's Soup Kitchen at the Friendly Chapel of the Nazarene, 116 S. Pine St., North Little Rock, to provide meals for local adults and children in need during the next year.

The dinner began as a fund-raiser in 1987. More information is available by visiting friendlychapel.org.