Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock church hosts 33rd fish fry fundraiser

by Jake Sandlin | Today at 8:25 a.m.

Tickets are on sale for the 33rd annual Friendly Chapel Fish Fry at Verizon Arena, an event that has drawn thousands in previous years.

The all-you-can-eat "fish and fowl" dinner and community event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Verizon Arena. The menu will include fish, chicken, rice, beans, french fries, slaw, bread, pickles, onions, tea and lemonade, according to event details.

Individual tickets are $15 each. Books of 10 tickets sell for $120. Children's tickets will be $6 at the door. For tickets, call 501-371-0912.

All proceeds benefit Brother Paul's Soup Kitchen at the Friendly Chapel of the Nazarene, 116 S. Pine St., North Little Rock, to provide meals for local adults and children in need during the next year.

The dinner began as a fund-raiser in 1987. More information is available by visiting friendlychapel.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT