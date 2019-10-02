Oak Grove digs in, razes, reconstructs office for deputies

When the grant to rebuild the Pulaski County sheriff's office's northwest district office fell through in 2016, a pile of metal and wood were left on a dirt plot on Mundo Road.

On Tuesday, the Oak Grove community celebrated the opening of the sheriff's new district office building on the same plot of land after three years of fundraising, donations, volunteerism and work, Nell Sterling said.

Sterling cut the ribbon on the new district office Tuesday evening as sheriff's deputies and community members grilled hot dogs and hamburgers next to the newly erected metal building. She wiped her eyes as she recounted how much work the Oak Grove neighborhood had committed to keeping the deputies in their area.

"We want them here," Sterling said. "This is a rural community and a poor one, and their presence makes a difference to us."

Sterling grew up in Oak Grove and said she watched as the sheriff's office's old district office fell into disrepair. A raccoon fell through the ceiling one day. A snake crawled inside and greeted deputies reporting for work one morning. Bats took up residence in the rafters and, for a moment, it seemed the community would lose the only law enforcement hub in the area.

Area resident Eric Schmidt said that for a while, members of the community believed the sheriff's office would move.

"We just absolutely need them here," he said.

In 2016, it seemed the community would get the help they needed. Sterling said they received a matching state grant of nearly $50,000 to rebuild the district office. Then the grant fell through.

"They told us basically we would never get those funds," Sterling said. "We had something like $50,000 in bills to pay, and it was the worst day of my life. ... This project should have taken us six months. It's taken two years."

Then, the community began to help.

"They started asking, 'What can we do?'" Sterling said.

Graves Memorial Baptist Church in Oak Grove began frying fish for the cause. Local business owners donated money and supplies, and gave discounts for windows, flooring and wood. Local electricians did the wiring and local plumbers volunteered to lay pipes. The Maumelle High School baseball team showed up to help knock down the walls of the old office.

"There were bats flying out when they knocked the walls down," said Schmidt, who, along with Matt Howard, founded the Oak Grove Neighborhood Watch.

When asked about when the two founded the watch group, Howard and Schmidt couldn't agree on the numbers. One said nine years; one said 10.

"It was a while ago," Schmidt said, laughing. "It was rough going there at first."

The two agree, however, that the watch program has helped the neighborhood rally around dealing with crime and public safety.

"I keep up with arrests and things like that for us," Howard said. "You can really tell a difference."

"It has made a tremendous difference in our community," Schmidt added.

Schmidt, who helped head up the effort to rebuild the sheriff's district office, roped his father, Karl Schmidt, into helping. Karl Schmidt worked for more than 53 years as an engineer, but said he briefly left retirement to help with the project.

"You know what retirement is, don't you?" he said. "A whole lot less pay and a whole lot more work."

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins, who joined more than a dozen deputies and detectives at the cookout, said the district office wouldn't exist without the community's insistence.

"From tearing down the old building to constructing a new one -- that shows commitment," Higgins said. "There's something about Oak Grove that we can take to other communities. They set up neighborhood watches. They rallied around this. We can learn a lot from Oak Grove."

Metro on 10/02/2019