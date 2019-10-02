Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

DT Short put on IR

The Carolina Panthers have placed veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Short will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and will miss the rest of the season. Short was injured in the team's Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay and has missed the past two games. The two-time Pro Bowler briefly returned to practice the next week, but took his pads off midway through. Short has not practiced since. Short was to pair with fellow Pro Bowlers Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe on the defensive line in the Panthers' new 3-4 base front. Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that the team hasn't played much of that package because of the Spread offenses Carolina has faced during the first month of the season. Short finishes the year with 4 tackles, 1 of them for loss, and 3 quarterback hits. In response to the loss of Short, the Panthers have signed defensive lineman Bryan Cox Jr. to the active roster off their practice squad.

Ravens cut linebacker

The Baltimore Ravens have waived outside linebacker Tim Williams. Williams, a third-round pick from Alabama in the 2017 NFL Draft, managed just two sacks over 19 career games in Baltimore. He played only seven snaps in a 40-25 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. He had two tackles over four games this season. Last month, Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said Williams was one of the players the team needed more production from. Baltimore is ranked 23rd in the NFL with eight sacks over four games.

Another TE hurt in LA

The Los Angeles Chargers promoted Stephen Anderson to their active roster and placed fellow tight end Sean Culkin on injured reserve. Culkin tore his Achilles in Sunday's 30-10 victory at Miami. With former Hog and Pulaski Academy standout Hunter Henry (knee) and Virgil Green (groin) recovering from injuries, Anderson and Lance Kendricks are the only healthy tight ends on the roster. Fullback Derek Watt also has started to see some snaps at tight end. Anderson joined the Chargers' practice squad after being waived from New England's practice squad. He played in 28 games for Houston in 2016 and 2017, recording 36 receptions for 435 yards and 2 touchdowns.

California loses QB

California will be without starting quarterback Chase Garbers indefinitely because of an apparent shoulder injury he suffered in Friday's loss to Arizona State. Garbers was scrambling when he fell on his throwing arm late in the second quarter against the Sun Devils. After being taken to the locker room for examination, Garbers emerged in the second half wearing a splint. Coach Justin Wilcox declined to say what the nature or severity of Garbers injury is, saying only that it is an upper body injury. A redshirt sophomore who split time as a starter in 2018, Garbers was coming off his best game with the Golden Bears after throwing for a career-best 357 yards and four touchdowns in a victory at Mississippi on Sept. 21.

Grinnell cancels season

Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its football season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players. The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday's contest against St. Norbert College. Grinnell said it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some if not all of the season, adding that it is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players. Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.

BASEBALL

Cubs add candidates

Chicago Cubs coaches Mark Loretta and Will Venable are being considered for the team's managerial opening. Loretta and Venable join David Ross as the club's only internal candidates to replace Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after the Cubs missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014. The 48-year-old Loretta was Maddon's bench coach this year after spending the previous nine seasons in San Diego's front office. He hit .295 in 15 years in the majors with Milwaukee, Houston, San Diego, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Venable has been the Cubs' first base coach for the past two seasons. He also worked in Chicago's front office before moving to the coaching staff. The 36-year-old Venable played in the majors for nine years, batting .249 with 81 home runs. The team confirmed Tuesday that Loretta and Venable are being considered for the job. President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Monday that Ross, a former major league catcher who works in Chicago's front office, is a possibility.

Reds fire hitting coach

The Cincinnati Reds have fired hitting coach Turner Ward after one season. President of baseball operations Dick Williams announced Ward's dismissal Tuesday. Ward was hired as part of first-year Manager David Bell's staff last offseason after three years as hitting coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cincinnati finished the season 75-87, an eight-game improvement from 2018. While the pitching improved, the offense was mostly worse. In a year when power surged around the majors, the Reds upped their home run total from 172 to 227 but declined in nearly every other category. They dipped in batting average and on-base percentage, struck out more often and narrowly improved their output from 696 runs to 701. A number of key players regressed, notably star Joey Votto, who hit .261 with 15 home runs.

BASKETBALL

Wizards hire Thorn

Former NBA general manager and league executive Rod Thorn has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser to General Manager Tommy Sheppard. In the new role, announced Tuesday by the team, Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency, the draft and other basketball operations matters. Thorn was a general manager for the Chicago Bulls -- including when they drafted Michael Jordan -- the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. He was executive vice president of basketball operations for the NBA from 1986-2000. Thorn was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1963 and played nine years in the league and later worked as a coach.

GOLF

Gesture costs 3 years

Bio Kim won the tournament and then lost his job. The Korea PGA suspended him Tuesday for three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd on the 16th hole of the final round because of noise from a cellphone camera. Yonhap News Agency reports that Kim knelt before cameras and apologized to fans after his disciplinary hearing. The suspension is effective immediately for Kim, who won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open for his second Korean Tour victory this year. He leads the Order of Merit and points list for player of the year. Yonhap also reports that Kim was fined $8,350. Kim, who qualified for the PGA Tour in 2011 but failed to keep his card, had a one-shot lead Sunday when he teed off on the 16th hole and heard noise from a camera. He turned to his right, raised his middle finger toward the crowd and slammed his driver. The moment was shown on live television. Kim held on for the victory and apologized for losing his temper. He said he would accept whatever punishment came his way.

HOCKEY

Ref abuse nets 3 games

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official. The punishment handed out Tuesday comes after a run-in Kane had with Vegas' Deryk Engelland in a preseason game Sunday. Kane responded with a slash after being cross-checked by Engelland. His stick also made contact with linesman Kiel Murchison. Murchison later grabbed Kane's jersey to split the two players up and the two fell to the ice. Kane then appeared to shove the linesman as he got up. Kane was given a game misconduct for the play. The Sharks open the season tonight in Vegas, then host the Golden Knights on Friday night. Kane also will miss a game in Nashville on Tuesday. Kane will forfeit more than $112,000 based on his annual salary because of the suspension.

Sports on 10/02/2019