100 years ago

Oct. 2, 1919

FORT SMITH -- One hundred and forty bottles of a patent medicine were seized yesterday afternoon by the United States marshal's office. Seventy-one bottles of the remedy were found at John Schaap & Sons Drug Company and 69 bottles at the Morris-Morton Drug Company. The seizure was made on the ground that the bottles were mislabeled in violation of the act of Congress of June 30, 1906.

50 years ago

Oct. 2, 1969

• Twenty-five residents of Little Rock's Model Cities Subdivision 3 heard an appeal Wednesday night for the city to improve its services to the East End. "The city can keep drainage open, improve [public] transportation and help keep the area cleaned up." Mrs. Alberta Ewing told the group. "This is what the city owes the people of the East End, even if Model Cities never comes along," she said. Mrs. Ewing is the Subdivision's representative to the Model Cities Subcommittee on Health.

25 years ago

Oct. 2, 1994

HOT SPRINGS -- Marcus Phillips and Sandra Long, authors of the recently released "Indian Folklore Atlas of Hot Springs," will sign copies from 6-8 p.m. today at the Museum of Hot Springs, 201 Central Ave. The $18 spiral-bound atlas features seven self-guided tours that highlight the landmarks and legends of the trails Indians used to converge on the Valley of the Vapors. Phillips, 79, explored the trails as he grew up in Hot Springs and shared his tales with Long, a local writer, to compile the atlas. The city's Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission assisted the Garland County Historical Society in publishing the book.

10 years ago

Oct. 2, 2009

• The state's largest airport has received a $5.9 million grant to upgrade its closed circuit television system, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday. Officials at Little Rock National welcomed the grant. The money is part of $355 million in airport security projects announced Thursday and paid with funds from the federal American Recovery and Re-Investment Act, signed into law Feb. 18 to provide billions of dollars' worth of projects to stimulate the economy. "These state-of-the-art technologies will bolster security and increase efficiency for both travelers and employees," Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said in a prepared statement. "Investing recovery act funds in these critical airport projects will create jobs in local communities while strengthening our efforts to guard against terrorism."

Metro on 10/02/2019