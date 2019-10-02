Parking lot funds approved by city

FILE - A sketch of First Orion's planned headquarters in North Little Rock.

The North Little Rock City Council last week approved adding another $47,430 to the construction of a parking lot for the First Orion office building that was already budgeted at $940,000.

The parking lot is to be primarily for office parking but also available for public parking, with 150 parking spaces total.

The cost of the parking lot includes fencing, lighting and underground water retention and irrigation work, city Chief of Staff Danny Bradley said.

The $17 million, five-story First Orion building is under construction directly behind the city-owned, $5.36 million Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St.