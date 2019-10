PHOTOS: Arkansas Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony in Little Rock

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --10/1/19-- Harriet (left) and Warren Stephens, co-chairman of the fundraising campaign for the new Arkansas Arts Center, announce names of donors and numbers for the campaign Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony for the project. The fundraising campaign has raised $122.7 million of the $128 million goal. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/102artscenter/. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal