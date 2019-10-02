PHOTOS: Arkansas Arts Center groundbreaking ceremony in Little Rock

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/STATON BREIDENTHAL --10/1/19-- Harriet (left) and Warren Stephens, co-chairman of the fundraising campaign for the new Arkansas Arts Center, announce names of donors and numbers for the campaign Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony for the project. The fundraising campaign has raised $122.7 million of the $128 million goal. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/102artscenter/. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
Gallery: Arkansas Arts Center Groundbreaking Ceremony
[Gallery not loading? Click here for more photos » https://www.arkansasonline.com/galleries/27231/album/]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.