Pompeo: 5 officials won't be talking

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, arrive Tuesday in Rome at the start of a four-nation tour of Europe. Earlier, Pompeo sent a letter to House Democrats saying they were trying to bully current and former State Department officials. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/102italy/

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration resisted Congress' access to impeachment witnesses Tuesday, even as House Democrats warned that doing so could amount to an impeachable offense in itself.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed to prevent five current and former officials from providing documents and testimony in the impeachment inquiry that could lead to charges against Trump. But Democrats were able to set private depositions for Thursday for former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and next week for ousted U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Pompeo's refusal, relayed in a letter, came amid a spate of tweets from Trump, including one questioning why he is not "entitled to interview & learn everything about" a whistleblower whose identity is protected by federal statute.

Democrats opened the impeachment inquiry late last week after a national security whistleblower's disclosure about Trump's July phone call seeking help from the new Ukrainian president in investigating Democratic political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter.

Pompeo, who arrived in Rome on Tuesday for the start of a four-nation tour of Europe, said the Democrats were trying to "intimidate" and "bully" the career officials into appearing and claimed that appearing would be "not feasible" as demanded.

But Pompeo's response to Democrats came a day after it was disclosed that he had listened in during Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy that helped trigger the impeachment inquiry.

"Any effort to intimidate witnesses or prevent them from talking with Congress -- including State Department employees -- is illegal and will constitute evidence of obstruction of the impeachment inquiry," said three House chairmen, Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee, Eliot Engel of Foreign Affairs and Elijah Cummings of Oversight.

They said if he was on Trump's call, "Secretary Pompeo is now a fact witness in the House impeachment inquiry." And they warned, "He should immediately cease intimidating department witnesses in order to protect himself and the president."

But Republicans cheered Pompeo's letter to House Democrats.

"Democrats have been trying to impeach the president since the day he was sworn in," House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet. "Now they're harassing civil servants at the State Department to try to achieve their objective. They're putting their own political interests ahead of the country."

His comments echoed those of two of Trump's closest Republican allies in Congress, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

Meadows said in a tweet that Schiff had "made it clear House Democrats are willing to bully and intimidate career professionals as a means to their end goal of politically targeting [Trump]."

"It's unacceptable. It's damaging to the country. We won't stand for it," Meadows added.

Democrats offered a different take on Pompeo's letter.

"If [Trump] and [Pompeo] were innocent, they would provide witnesses and information for the American people and Congress to clear their names," tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. "Instead, they are bullying the American people by obstructing Congress and hiding information."

BRIEFING EXPECTED

Today, the State Department's inspector general is expected to brief congressional staff members from several House and Senate appropriations, oversight, foreign affairs and intelligence committees on their requests for information and documents on Ukraine, according to an aide familiar with the planning. The inspector general acts independently from Pompeo.

The committees are seeking voluntary testimony from the current and former officials as the House digs into State Department actions and Trump's other calls with foreign leaders that have been shielded from scrutiny.

When issuing a separate subpoena last week as part of the inquiry, the chairmen of the three House committees made it clear that stonewalling their investigation would be fought.

"Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry," the three chairmen wrote.

Volker played a direct role in arranging meetings between Rudy Giuliani, who is Trump's personal lawyer, and Zelenskiy, the chairmen said.

The State Department said Volker has confirmed that he put a Zelenskiy adviser in contact with Giuliani, at the Ukraine adviser's request.

The former envoy, who has since resigned his position and is not necessarily bound by Pompeo's directions, is eager to appear as scheduled Thursday, said one person familiar with the situation, but unauthorized to discuss it and who was granted anonymity. The career professional believes he acted appropriately and wants to tell his side of the situation, the person said.

Yovanovitch, the career diplomat whose abrupt recall from Ukraine earlier this year raised questions, is to appear next week. The Democrats also want to hear from T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, a counselor at the State Department, who also listened in on the Trump-Zelenskiy call, they said.

It's unclear whether Pompeo will comply with the committees' request for documents by Friday. He had declined to comply with their previous requests for information.

The House investigators are looking more deeply into the State Department to try to understand why the administration sought to restrict access to Trump's conversations with foreign leaders.

The whistleblower alleged in an Aug. 12 letter to Congress that the White House tried to "lock down" Trump's July 25 phone call with the new Ukrainian president because it was worried about the contents being leaked to the public.

In recent days, it has been disclosed that the administration similarly tried to restrict information about Trump's calls with other foreign leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman, by moving memos onto a highly classified computer system.

"It's going to be one heck of a fight to get that information," Schiff told House Democrats during a conference call over the weekend, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private session.

The Ukraine matter remains the central focus as Democrats investigate whether Trump's suggestion that the East European country's new president be in touch with Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to "look into" Biden amounts to a solicitation of foreign interference in the coming 2020 election.

Giuliani, who hired former assistant special Watergate prosecutor Jon Sale a day after being hit with his own subpoena, has continued to push Biden corruption accusations and promised to fight against Democratic investigators.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's president told reporters that he has never met or spoken with Giuliani.

Zelenskiy also said no one explained to him why millions of dollars in U.S. military aid to his country was delayed, dismissing suggestions that Trump froze the funding to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden.

"It is impossible to put pressure on me," he told reporters Tuesday. "Many people try to influence me," he said, but "I am the president of independent Ukraine."

Zelenskiy said that in discussions with Trump, he repeatedly stressed the importance of U.S. military aid to help Ukraine battle Russian-backed separatists.

Zelenskiy suggested Tuesday that military aid was raised in other discussions, but he didn't say when they took place.

The Pentagon announced plans in June to send $250 million in aid to Ukraine, but its delivery was delayed. A defense official said last week that the Trump administration held up the money to analyze the extent to which Ukraine was addressing long-standing U.S. concerns about corruption.

The funding was then released in September.

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Jonathan Lemire, Matthew Lee, Angela Charlton, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Yuras Karmanau and Dmytro Vlasov of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/WAYNE PARTLOW

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel states his refusal to allow five current and former State Department officials to testify or provide documents in an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Photo by AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Tuesday in Kyiv that “It is impossible to put pressure on me,” dismissing suggestions that President Donald Trump froze U.S. military aid to pressure him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Photo by AP

Kurt Volker

