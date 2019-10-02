Postseason Baseball Glance

All times Central x-if necessary
WILD CARD
TUESDAY'S NATIONAL LEAGUE GAME
Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
TODAY'S AMERICAN LEAGUE GAME
Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), 709 p.m. (ESPN)
DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5)
American League
Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner
FRIDAY'S GAME Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m. (FS1)
SATURDAY'S GAME Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
MONDAY, OCT. 7 Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (MLB)
x-TUESDAY, OCT. 8 Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1)
x-THURSDAY, OCT. 10 Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1)
NY Yankees vs. Minnesota
FRIDAY'S GAME Minnesota at NY Yankees, 6:07 p.m. (MLB)
SATURDAY'S GAME Minnesota at NY Yankees, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
MONDAY, OCT. 7 NY Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)
x-TUESDAY, OCT. 8 NY Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)
x-THURSDAY, OCT. 10 Minnesota at NY Yankees (FS1)
National League
LA Dodgers vs. Washington
THURSDAY'S GAME Washington at LA Dodgers, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
FRIDAY'S GAME Washington at LA Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY'S GAME LA Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-MONDAY, OCT. 7 LA Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 Washington at LA Dodgers (TBS)
Atlanta vs. St. Louis
THURSDAY'S GAME St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-8), 4:02 p.m. (TBS)
FRIDAY'S GAME St, Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
SUNDAY'S GAME Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-MONDAY, OCT. 7 Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPSERIES (Best-of-7)
American League
GAME 1 Saturday, Oct. 12 (Fox or FS1)
GAME 2 Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)
GAME 3 Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Fox or FS1)
GAME 4 Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)
x-GAME 5 Thursday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)
x-GAME 6 Saturday, Oct. 19 (Fox or FS1)
x-GAME 7 Sunday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)
National League
GAME 1 Friday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
GAME 2 Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
GAME 3 Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
GAME 4 Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)
x-GAME 5 Wednesday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
x-GAME 6 Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
x-GAME 7 Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)
WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)
GAME 1 Tuesday, Oct. 22 at better record (Fox)
GAME 2 Wednesday, Oct. 23 at better record (Fox)
GAME 3 Friday, Oct. 25 at worse record (Fox)
GAME 4 Saturday, Oct. 26 at worse record (Fox)
x-GAME 5 Sunday, Oct. 27 at worse record (Fox)
x-GAME 6 Tuesday, Oct. 29 at better record (Fox)
x-GAME 7 Wednesday, Oct. 30 at better record (Fox)
