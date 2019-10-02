Sections
Postseason Baseball Glance

Today at 2:40 a.m.

All times Central x-if necessary

WILD CARD

TUESDAY'S NATIONAL LEAGUE GAME

Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

TODAY'S AMERICAN LEAGUE GAME

Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), 709 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5)

American League

Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner

FRIDAY'S GAME Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m. (FS1)

SATURDAY'S GAME Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

MONDAY, OCT. 7 Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (MLB)

x-TUESDAY, OCT. 8 Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1)

x-THURSDAY, OCT. 10 Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1)

NY Yankees vs. Minnesota

FRIDAY'S GAME Minnesota at NY Yankees, 6:07 p.m. (MLB)

SATURDAY'S GAME Minnesota at NY Yankees, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

MONDAY, OCT. 7 NY Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)

x-TUESDAY, OCT. 8 NY Yankees at Minnesota ( (FS1)

x-THURSDAY, OCT. 10 Minnesota at NY Yankees (FS1)

National League

LA Dodgers vs. Washington

THURSDAY'S GAME Washington at LA Dodgers, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

FRIDAY'S GAME Washington at LA Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY'S GAME LA Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

x-MONDAY, OCT. 7 LA Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

x-WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 Washington at LA Dodgers (TBS)

Atlanta vs. St. Louis

THURSDAY'S GAME St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-8), 4:02 p.m. (TBS)

FRIDAY'S GAME St, Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

SUNDAY'S GAME Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-MONDAY, OCT. 7 Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9 St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPSERIES (Best-of-7)

American League

GAME 1 Saturday, Oct. 12 (Fox or FS1)

GAME 2 Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)

GAME 3 Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Fox or FS1)

GAME 4 Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

x-GAME 5 Thursday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)

x-GAME 6 Saturday, Oct. 19 (Fox or FS1)

x-GAME 7 Sunday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)

National League

GAME 1 Friday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

GAME 2 Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

GAME 3 Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

GAME 4 Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

x-GAME 5 Wednesday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

x-GAME 6 Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

x-GAME 7 Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)

GAME 1 Tuesday, Oct. 22 at better record (Fox)

GAME 2 Wednesday, Oct. 23 at better record (Fox)

GAME 3 Friday, Oct. 25 at worse record (Fox)

GAME 4 Saturday, Oct. 26 at worse record (Fox)

x-GAME 5 Sunday, Oct. 27 at worse record (Fox)

x-GAME 6 Tuesday, Oct. 29 at better record (Fox)

x-GAME 7 Wednesday, Oct. 30 at better record (Fox)

Print Headline: Postseason Baseball Glance

