Lee, Fayetteville pace opening round

by Rick Fires | Today at 2:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Springdale Har-Ber sophomore Grace Kilcrease shot an 81 Tuesday in the first round of the Class 6A girls state golf tournament at Fayetteville Country Club. Kilcrease heads into today’s second round nine shots behind leader Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock. For more photos, go to arkansasonline.com/102golf/. - Photo by Andy Shupe

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock is the runaway leader after the first round of the Class 6A girls state tournament, but you wouldn't know it by her reaction after Monday's round.

Lee's 72 was seven strokes better than Lauren Loeb of Mount St. Mary, who finished second with a 79.

"I played pretty bad," said Lee, who won the Class 6A state championship last year as a freshman. "My driver was going really straight and far, but my short game really messed me up. I have to improve on my short game."

The tournament continues today with second-round action when the field is cut in half at the Fayetteville Country Club. The top eight teams and eight individuals with the lowest scores will tee off at 8:30 a.m.

Fayetteville used its home-course advantage to shoot a 266 and win the 6A-West Conference title by one stroke over Bentonville, the defending state champions in Class 6A who placed second with a 267. Bentonville was followed by Springdale Har-Ber (272), Rogers (349), Bentonville West (359) and Rogers Heritage (377).

"Being on your home course is absolutely an advantage," Fayetteville Coach Scott Williams said. "I think we've been in a steady progression of improvement, and the work they've done has kind of built up to this moment. We played very well, and the scary thing is we can play better [today]."

Sophomore Grace Kilcrease of Springdale Har-Ber shot an 81 to win individual honors in the 6A-West.

"I'm very surprised," Kilcrease said. "I didn't play my best, but I made some clutch putts to win. But when I looked at the scores, I was happy to see I came in first."

Cabot shot a 278 to win the 6A-Central Conference championship over Mount St. Mary, which shot 289. Mount St. Mary was followed by North Little Rock (305), Bryant (316), Conway (326), Little Rock Central (340), Fort Smith Southside (389) and Fort Smith Northside (410).

Sports on 10/02/2019

