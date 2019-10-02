Property sale stalled by railroad

Closing remains on hold for the city selling property in the vicinity of North Buckeye Street and East Fifth Street to Bruce Oakley Inc., but could happen soon, Mayor Joe Smith said last week.

The North Little Rock City Council approved in February a proposal to sell 11 city parcels to the distribution and transportation company for $1.1 million to aid the North Little Rock company's expansion.

The sale hasn't yet gone through because Union Pacific Railroad tracks on that property includes a railroad easement that the railroad would need to release before the sale could close, Smith has said.

With Union Pacific executives meeting Oct. 8 about that easement and another in Little Rock, Smith said he "anticipates that to be released Oct. 8."

The city's proceeds from the sale were also to be included as a down payment on planned improvements at the North Little Rock Municipal Airport, 8200 Remount Road, now on hold over bond issue questions.

Smith has previously said that without the release of the easement the sale could fail, which would also hamper the airport improvement plans.