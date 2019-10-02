TRACK AND FIELD

Henderson 2nd at World Championships

Jeff Henderson

Jeff Henderson (Jacksonville) won the silver medal in the long jump at the World Championships on Saturday in Doha, Qatar, with a leap of 27 feet, 6 inches.

Henderson, 30, finished behind Tajay Gayle of Jamaica, who turned in a leap of 28-4. Henderson's best jump came on the third of his six attempts.

Henderson won the gold medal in the long jump at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, leaping an almost identical distance as his World Championships performance in the final attempt to edge out Luvo Manyonga of South Africa. It was the first time a U.S. athlete had won a gold medal in the long jump at the Olympics since 2004.

A Sylvan Hills High School graduate who won the long jump at the 2007 Meet of Champs, Henderson also captured the gold medal at the Pan American Games in Toronto in 2015 and a bronze medal at the 2018 Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Henderson also has been the 2014, 2016 and 2018 USA Outdoor national long jump champion.

MEN'S GOLF

Razorbacks 2nd at Bearcat Invitational

William Buhl

Led by bogey-free rounds from William Buhl and Mason Overstreet, the University of Arkansas men's golf team placed second Tuesday in the 13-team field at the Bearcat Invitational, played at Coldstream Country Club in Cincinnati.

The Razorbacks had four golfers finish among the top 16. Buhl shot a final-round 68 to finish with a 4-under 209. Overstreet had five birdies on the final day en route to a final-round 66 for a three-day total of 211. Julian Perico tied for 13th with a 212, and William McDonald shot a 213.

Louisville won the tournament with a team score of 815. Arkansas was second with an 841.

UCA fifth at North Carolina tournament

Spencer Jenkins fired a 5-under 208 on Tuesday to help the University of Central Arkansas place fifth in the JT Poston Invitational at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Sapphire, N.C.

Jenkins finished in 16th place. Miles Smith carded a 4-under 209 and finished in a tie for 22nd.

Georgia Southern won the tournament with a 47-under 805, one stroke in front of South Carolina. UCA shot an 11-under 841.

Golden Lions fifth at Skyhawk Classic

George Faulkner posted rounds of 71, 77 and 75 to lead the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff to a fifth-place finish in the 13-team Skyhawk Classic in Buchanan, Tenn., at the Paris Landing Golf Course.

Host Tennessee-Martin won the event with a 7-over 871. UAPB's total was a 35-over 899.

UAPB's Joshua McCary finished one stroke behind Faulkner.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech runner-up at UCO Classic

Jacqueline Klemm fired a two-day total of 150 to lead Arkansas Tech University to a second-place finish at the UCO Classic in Edmond, Okla.

Host Central Oklahoma won the tournament with a 601. Arkansas Tech was second with a 608, Harding University was seventh with a 653, Southern Arkansas University was 10th with a 661, the University of Arkansas-Monticello tied for 12th with a 665 and Arkansas-Fort Smith was 15th with a 677.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lyon outlasts Williams Baptist

Kimberly Fretwell scored early in the second half as Lyon College held on for a 1-0 victory over Williams Baptist (1-8, 0-5) in an American Midwest Conference game Tuesday afternoon in Batesville.

Fretwell scored in the 53rd minute, thanks to an assist from Hailey Gonzales. Lyon (5-5, 2-3) outshot Williams Baptist 14-9.

