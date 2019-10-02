Tuesday's high school volleyball scores

Tuesday's results
Alma def. Beebe 3-1 (25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17)
Arkadelphia def. Mills 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-0)
Bauxite def. LR McClellan 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-9)
Bentonville def. Springdale Har-Ber 3-1 (25-20, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21)
Bergman def. Marshall 3-2 (26-24, 25-14, 19-25, 25-27, 15-7)
Booneville def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-9)
Brookland def. Pocahontas 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-12)
Cabot def. Mount St. Mary 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-14)
Decatur def. Mulberry 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-7)
Dover def. Clarksville 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-19)
Fayetteville def. Bentonville West 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-18)
FS Northside def. Bryant 3-2 (25-27, 14-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-13)
FS Southside def. Conway 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-15)
Fountain Lake def. Ashdown 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-9)
Greenwood def. Vilonia 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-5)
Harrison def. Gentry 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-15)
Hot Springs def. Texarkana 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-8)
HS Lakeside def. Lake Hamilton 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-11)
Hoxie def. Harrisburg 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-15)
Jacksonville def. LR Parkview 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-13)
Jonesboro def. Searcy 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-12)
Jonesboro WS def. Blytheville 3-0 (25-5, 25-3, 25-9)
Lavaca def. Eureka Springs 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-11)
LR Fair def. El Dorado 3-0 (31-29, 25-9, 25-18)
Marion def. Nettleton 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-17)
Mena def. Fairview 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-8)
Morrilton def. Lonoke 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-13)
Paris def. Charleston 3-2 (26-28, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11)
Perryville def. Valley Springs 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-8)
Piggott def. Trumann 3-0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-12)
Pulaski Academy def. Heber Springs 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14)
Springdale def. Rogers Heritage 3-1 (21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22)
Sylvan Hills def. Maumelle 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20)
Walnut Ridge def. Cave City 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-14)
West Fork def. Elkins 3-2 (23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13)
White Hall def. LR Hall 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 15-25, 25-14)
