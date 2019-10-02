Sections
Tuesday's high school volleyball scores

Today at 2:45 a.m.

Tuesday's results

Alma def. Beebe 3-1 (25-18, 26-24, 22-25, 25-17)

Arkadelphia def. Mills 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-0)

Bauxite def. LR McClellan 3-0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-9)

Bentonville def. Springdale Har-Ber 3-1 (25-20, 25-13, 24-26, 25-21)

Bergman def. Marshall 3-2 (26-24, 25-14, 19-25, 25-27, 15-7)

Booneville def. Lincoln 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-9)

Brookland def. Pocahontas 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-12)

Cabot def. Mount St. Mary 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-14)

Decatur def. Mulberry 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-7)

Dover def. Clarksville 3-0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-19)

Fayetteville def. Bentonville West 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-18)

FS Northside def. Bryant 3-2 (25-27, 14-25, 25-17, 25-15, 15-13)

FS Southside def. Conway 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-15)

Fountain Lake def. Ashdown 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-9)

Greenwood def. Vilonia 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-5)

Harrison def. Gentry 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-15)

Hot Springs def. Texarkana 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-8)

HS Lakeside def. Lake Hamilton 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-11)

Hoxie def. Harrisburg 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-15)

Jacksonville def. LR Parkview 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-13)

Jonesboro def. Searcy 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-12)

Jonesboro WS def. Blytheville 3-0 (25-5, 25-3, 25-9)

Lavaca def. Eureka Springs 3-0 (25-6, 25-12, 25-11)

LR Fair def. El Dorado 3-0 (31-29, 25-9, 25-18)

Marion def. Nettleton 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-17)

Mena def. Fairview 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-8)

Morrilton def. Lonoke 3-0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-13)

Paris def. Charleston 3-2 (26-28, 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11)

Perryville def. Valley Springs 3-0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-8)

Piggott def. Trumann 3-0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-12)

Pulaski Academy def. Heber Springs 3-1 (25-15, 24-26, 25-15, 25-14)

Springdale def. Rogers Heritage 3-1 (21-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-22)

Sylvan Hills def. Maumelle 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20)

Walnut Ridge def. Cave City 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-14)

West Fork def. Elkins 3-2 (23-25, 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 15-13)

White Hall def. LR Hall 3-1 (25-20, 25-19, 15-25, 25-14)

Sports on 10/02/2019

Print Headline: Tuesday's high school volleyball scores

