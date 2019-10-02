UNDER THE RADAR: Warren’s Vincent Steppe

Warren running back Vincent Steppes (23) jukes Batesville Southside defender Caden Huskey (22) on Saturday at North Little Rock High School. Steppes rushed for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns on 14 carries to lead Warren to a 42-26 victory.
On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Warren’s Vincent Steppes.
Class: 2020
Position: Athlete
Size: 5-10, 170
40 time: 4.6
Stats: As a junior, 190 carries for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns
Interest: All D-II schools in Arkansas
Coach Bo Hembree: "He is special player. Has great vision. Can run and catch the ball great out of backfield or you can split him out wide and he will be a huge mismatch on the linebacker. He is really smart and will be an honor graduate. I think he can play at a high level."
