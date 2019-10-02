Rescuers search for missing people after a bridge collapsed Tuesday in Nanfangao, a village in eastern Taiwan.

4 people die in Taiwan bridge collapse

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwanese authorities say four bodies have been found and two people are missing after three fishing boats were hit by an oil tanker truck that fell off a collapsing bridge.

The National Fire Agency said today that two of the victims were Indonesian and another was Filipino. The fourth body has not been identified.

Taiwan’s military deployed a floatable bridge as the search continued.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPNxMGu9XlI]

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung told reporters earlier that five people were feared to have been on the bridge when it collapsed. Ten people were sent to hospitals, six of them with serious injuries.

The 460-foot-long bridge collapsed about 9:30 a.m. in Nanfangao, a tiny but often-crowded Pacific fishing village.

The weather at the time was sunny, but the collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept by the island. Disaster relief officials would not say if the storm had weakened the bridge or give other details on the cause.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she hoped all government departments would do everything possible to save people and “keep the number of deaths and injuries as low as possible,” Central News Agency reported.

National Fire Agency spokesperson Su Hong-wei said the oil tanker truck’s fall smashed three fishing boats. It also set off a fire on the truck, but the blaze did not spread beyond the vehicle.

Taliban strikes kill 11 police, 3 others

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban launched a multi-pronged attack on a district headquarters in a remote area of northern Afghanistan early Tuesday, killing at least 11 policemen and triggering an hourslong gunbattle, officials said.

Taliban attacks have continued unabated even as Afghanistan held presidential elections Saturday and weeks after U.S.-led peace talks collapsed. The insurgents now control or hold sway over roughly half the country.

The attack on the Shortepa district headquarters in northern Balkh province started early in the morning, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents overran the compound.

Farhad denied the claim, saying Afghan security forces were still in control of the district headquarters. He said Afghan reinforcements drove the Taliban from the area. “Security situation is under the control right now,” he added.

In a separate attack in eastern Ghazni province, at least three civilians were shot and killed by the Taliban, said Ahmad Khan Serat, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

He added that six other civilians were wounded when the Taliban targeted the civilian vehicle traveling from Jaghatu district toward Ghazni city.

Nepal party chief quits amid rape claim

KATHMANDU, Nepal — The speaker of Nepal’s parliament, one of the country’s top Communist Party leaders, resigned Tuesday after allegations that he raped a government worker at her home while he was intoxicated.

In the letter of resignation, Krishna Bahadur Mahara said he wants to make it easier for an independent and unbiased investigation of the allegation.

Police refused to comment. News reports said the woman accused Mahara of entering her house Sunday night while her husband was away and assaulting her.

An earlier statement issued by Mahara’s office said the allegation was baseless and that he had stepped out of his official residence for only two hours in the afternoon and was home on Sunday evening.

It said the woman had been refused a position in Mahara’s office and was likely angry as a result.

Mahara was elected speaker of the House of Representatives last year after the Communist Party of Nepal won a majority of the seats in elections in November 2017.

Woman dies in Finnish school attack

HELSINKI — A man wielding a sword and a firearm killed a woman and wounded nine others Tuesday at a vocational school inside a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker was seriously wounded after police opened fire, and he was taken into custody.

The police superintendent for eastern Finland, Mikko Lyytinen, told a news conference that officers were forced to shoot the man to prevent more bloodshed at the Herman shopping center in the town of Kuopio.

Police didn’t give the suspect’s age, but said he was born in 1994, and he’s a Finnish national without a prior criminal record. He was a student at the Savo Vocational College, which occupies the shopping center’s second floor.

The man’s apartment was later raided by police, and a cache of firebombs were found there. But it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were used in the rampage.

The motive for the attack remained unclear. The National Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Police wouldn’t provide further details on the woman who was killed, but Finnish newspaper Keskisuomalainen said she was a student at the school and “the primary target” of the dark-clad attacker.