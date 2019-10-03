22-year-old charged in September Little Rock homicide

A 22-year-old was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday in relation to a fatal shooting Sept. 23.

Authorities charged Alize Warren in the death of Kadavieus Sanders, 21. Sanders was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 6:20 p.m. Sept. 23 outside apartments at 23 Falcon Court.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the initial investigation, police said they pulled over a black SUV to interview four occupants but eventually released them without filing any charges.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

Police did not say Thursday whether Warren was one of the people in the SUV or how he was developed as a suspect.

Warren, of Little Rock, surrendered to police Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Online jail records show he is being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $300,000 bond.