ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ABC's Quinones talks education, ethics at UCA

Journalist John Quinones, host of ABC's What Would You Do?, focuses on the power of education and the Latino-American dream and provides insights into human nature and ethical behavior in a talk at 7:30 p.m. today at Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Tickets are $15, $5 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

And elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

TODAY

Fair food, exhibits

Food trucks will serve fair favorites, including corn dogs and funnel cakes, for Nights at the Museum, 6-9 p.m. today at the Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock. The event is for adults 21 and older. Admission is $5; visit squareup.com/store/ArkansasStateHouseSociety.

The museum will also open two fair-theme exhibits Saturday to honor the 80th annual Arkansas State Fair, Oct. 11-20:

• "80 Blue Ribbon Years: Cotton to Cattle" covers the fair history, including the building of Barton Coliseum and the change of agricultural focus from cotton to livestock, via images and memorabilia. It's a sneak peek at a larger State Fair-theme exhibit planned for 2020 featuring artifacts donated by the Arkansas Livestock Show Association, the fair's organizer.

• The return to display of "Our Fair Ladies," gowns and pageant attire worn by rodeo and fair queens.

Both exhibits will remain up until spring 2020. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9685 or visit oldstatehouse.com.

FRIDAY

Historic house

The Mills-Davis House, a private residence at 523 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, will be the site of the Department of Arkansas Heritage's October "Sandwiching in History" program at noon Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9150 or visit arkansaspreservation.com/events/sandwiching-in-history-8.

We Belong to the Light by Matthew Hasty will be on display through October at Justus Fine Art Gallery in Hot Springs.

'Timely' inspiration

Work by Memphis painter Matthew Hasty inspired by Carlo Rovelli's book The Order of Time goes on display Friday with a 5-9 p.m. Gallery Walk reception at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827A Central Ave., Hot Springs. Hasty's work "captures the quanta, the elementary grains of time," according to a news release. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 31. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. Call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

A cappella quintet Tower Lights performs Friday at the Forum Theater in Jonesboro.

A cappella quintet

Gospel-contemporary Christian a cappella group Tower Lights — Jeff Henig, Kyle Jones, Matthew Nunnally, Philip Walker and David Daughety — opens the season's First Fridays at the Forum series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $7, $5 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

SATURDAY

Recycle and Shred

Arkansas Records Management will be on site to shred sensitive documents and records for the second annual North Little Free Recycle and Shred Drop Off, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Rose City Shopping Center, 4109 E. Broadway, North Little Rock. Anyone can also drop off recyclable items (no food) for proper recycling. Admission, hot dogs and drinks are free. Sponsors include the Rose City Neighborhood Association. Call (501) 744-0085.

TICKETS

Kansas concerts

Tickets are on sale for two stops on rock group Kansas' "Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour" — with the band performing the album in its entirety — as it makes two Arkansas stops:

• 7:30 p.m. May 29 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $55.50-$149.50 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

• 7:30 p.m. May 30 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $45-$125 plus fees. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

Kansas — currently comprising original drummer Phil Ehart, original guitarist Richard Williams, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin and guitarist Zak Rizvi — will also perform classic hits, deep cuts and "fan favorites."

Robinson Margaritaville

Tickets — $78, $70, $58, $38, $29 — go on sale at 10 am Friday for Celebrity Attractions' touring stage show Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville (songs by Jimmy Buffett, book by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley), 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, Little Rock. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit ticketmaster.com.

