Arkansas man charged with sexual assault of census worker

A Mabelvale man was charged Tuesday with sexual assault after authorities say he fondled a census worker.

Kurt Strait, 56, faces one count of second-degree sexual assault related to an incident from Sept. 23.

Authorities say a census worker was driving around 7:30 p.m. on Andrews Road when a man jumped over the gate and approached her car.

She asked if a residence was still at the end of the road and he told her no and asked if she wanted to “have a little fun,” according to court documents.

She told him she needed to get back to work and he then reached into the car and grabbed her chest, according to the affidavit for Strait’s arrest. He also asked to perform a sex act on her, document state.

The census worker told authorities she put the car in reverse and drove to the Sardis Fire Department. A deputy from the Saline County sheriff’s office spoke to her and she described the man and what happened.

The deputy returned to the area and saw someone about two hours later matching the woman's description of the man. The man identified himself as Strait.

The deputy asked if he had been on Andrews Road earlier, and when Strait said yes, the deputy asked what happened with the woman in the car, according to the affidavit.

Strait said he was flirting with her and “she seemed to like it,” according to the affidavit. He said he may have been a little rude but said he did not touch her.

Strait told the officer he did ask to perform the sex act on the woman.

The deputy spoke to the victim again, and she was able to pick Strait out of a photo line-up.

He is being held at the Saline County jail in lieu of $3,000 bond.