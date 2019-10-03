Arkansas man charged with 3 counts of child rape

A Booneville man was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies related to crimes against children, including three counts of rape.

Brian Murray, 30, also faces one count of computer child pornography and one count of sexually grooming a child.

The case began with an investigation by a special agent with the United States Department of Homeland Security assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Logan County sheriff’s office.

Local and federal authorities searched Murray’s home Sept. 21 and found him in possession of “numerous” images and videos of child pornography.

Murray then told police in an interview he sexually assaulted a 2-year-old on three occasions, according to the affidavit for his arrest. Police said he also admitted to recording a 10-year-old bathing and to touching himself in front of three children.

He is being held in the Logan County jail in lieu of $750,000 bond.