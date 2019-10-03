MUSIC SCENE: Blacktop Mojo leads three-band show at Stickyz

Spend Sunday Funday at the Rev Room at 7:30 p.m. to hear Blacktop Mojo, with The Resistance and Stony Ground. Admission is $10 in advance; $13 at the door. No one under 18.

Hailing from Palestine, Texas, Blacktop Mojo plays a blend of post-grunge, classic rock and metal and has been compared to Soundgarden and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Frontman Matt James and drummer Nathan Gillis founded the band in 2012. Bass player Matt Curtis and guitarists Ryan Keifer and Chuck Wepfer round out the band.

The band's debut album, I Am, was released in 2014, and a tour saw them playing with Bon Jovi, Sammy Hagar and many others. Another album, Burn the Ships, followed in 2017, and Blacktop Mojo is shooting for its third full-length album release later this year.

Venues Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3007, eldomad.com Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313- 4704, fourquarterbar.com Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008, eldomad.com Hillarosa ATV Park, 6252 Arkansas 29, Blevins. (870) 926-0101. Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512, kingslivemusic.com Maxine’s Live, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660. Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

TODAY

On tour to support the new album True Orleans, the Lower 9th Ward's Shamarr Allen, with his band The Underdawgs, stops by Little Rock's South on Main today at 8 p.m. for a concert featuring his blend of hip-hop, funk, rock, blues, jazz and country music. $8 in advance; $12 at door.

• Nightly with opening act WLDLFE plays an all-ages show today at 8:30 p.m. at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. $12.

• Country Americana duo Maybe April, made up of Katy DuBois and Alaina Stacey, plays White Water Tavern in Little Rock today at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

• It's Thursday Night Live at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado with Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo taking the stage at 8 p.m. Admission is $5.

FRIDAY

It's time for the October Music Harvest at Stickyz, when the club hosts Indigo Honey, Talking of Michelangelo, Top of the Wheel and Near Serenity. The show starts at 8 p.m. and is open to all ages. Admission is $6 for those 21 and over; $8 for others.

• Crissy P stars in the Whitney Houston Tribute at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room. Admission is $15; no one under 18.

• The band Relentless pulls into The Big Chill in Hot Springs at 9 p.m. Friday.

• Kings Live in Conway features Clusterpluck at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $5.

• Blending funk, blues and rock, Factory plays Maxine's Live in Hot Springs at 9 p.m. today. The New West opens the show with an all-original mix of jazz, soul and rock. Admission is $7.

SATURDAY

Remember Stray Cats, the rockabilly band from the 1980s-early '90s? If you were a fan you'll want to see former member Lee Rocker play the Center for Humanities and the Arts at University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College main campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive in North Little Rock. Rocker plays at 7:30 p.m Saturday. Standing room tickets are $10-$20; reserved seats are $25-$50.

• Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado. Admission is $30-$55.

• The Scooter Brown Band, Southern country rockers from Mount Juliet, Tenn., play Saturday at Hillarosa ATV Park in Blevins for the Muddin' for the Military all-terrain vehicle extravaganza. The show starts at 8 p.m.

The band plays 150 dates a year with the Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt and the Marshall Tucker Band. Muddin' for the Military is a fundraiser for Lone Star Warriors Outdoors (lonestarwarriorsoutdoors.com), a nonprofit that raises money to take soldiers injured in the line of duty fishing, hunting and camping. Admission to grounds is $40; children 12 and under get in free. The ATV event begins today and ends Sunday.

• At the Rev Room, an all-ages show features Bad Suns, an alternative rock band from California, on stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. The band is touring in support of its new album, Mystic Truth. Admission is $20.

• The Libras present Beatles vs. Stones at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at White Water Tavern. The show is hosted by the Pulaski Heights Elementary School PTA and White Water. Admission is $10.

• Cover band Heather Linn & The Deacons play the hits at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs.

• CosmOcean cranks it up at Kings Live in Conway at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $15.

• Head over to Stickyz at 9 p.m. Saturday for an 18-and-over show by The Big Dam Horns. Admission is $8.

• The lively Spa City nightclub Maxine's Live features alternative pop band Prismatics, with Landrest and Top of the Wheel, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $5.

Katrice 'Butterfly' Newbill. Photo by Joshua Asante

• Butterfly, aka Katrice Newbill, combines soul, reggae and gospel to produce her own brand of beautiful music at 9 p.m. Saturday at South on Main.

• Celebrate the music of The Grateful Dead as played by The Stolen Faces Saturday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Showtime is 10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Spend your Hump Day at Stickyz listening to music from The Aquadolls. All ages are welcome for the 8 p.m. show; admission is $12.

