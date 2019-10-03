Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. Works by Ann Presley, Susan Plunkett, Vonda Rainey, Bob Snider, Holly Tilley. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Satellite gallery in lobby of the Little Rock Marriott. (501) 690-2193.

BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. New works by Robin Hazard, Keith Runkle, Gayle Batson, through Oct. 12. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Tying it All Together," Daniel Coston, 6 p.m. through Oct. 26. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Jose Sacal: A Universal Mexican," through Oct. 16. "Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea," through Oct. 27. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Hats and Pins," through Dec. 30. Reception for Bryant Phelan, Ben Dory, C.C. Mercer, Markia Heron, 4-8 p.m. Friday; works through Sunday. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. October exhibit: "Portraits." Giclee drawing, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. October exhibit: works by Amanda Kella. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. localcolourgallery.com or (501) 265-0422.

M2 GALLERY 1300 Main St. "SHE" through Oct. 25. Gallery hours: noon-5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 225-6257.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. Clinton School of Public Service lecture and book signing: How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, 6 p.m. Monday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. mosaictemplarscenter.com or (501) 683-3593.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. Gonzalo Fuenmayor, Saturday-Nov. 15. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY ARGENTA BRANCH 420 Main St., North Little Rock. Southern Watercolor Society exhibit, through Oct. 12. Hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. (501) 687-1061.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Chili Bowl, 5:30 p.m. Monday; raffle tickets $5 or 3 for $10. Car show, 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 12; advance $25, day of show $35. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Heritage Detective Pictorial Exhibition," through Nov. 9. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

BAUM GALLERY OF FINE ART University of Central Arkansas, McCastlain Hall 145, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. "Cultural Ties: Helen Zughaib Exhibit," through Oct. 11. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

CIRCLE GALLERY AT EMERGENT ARTS 341-A Whittington Ave., Hot Springs. Manga Hokusai Manga, 5 p.m. through Saturday. emergentarts.org or (501) 613-0352.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Alfred Stieglitz Collection, through December. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

DELTA CULTURAL CENTER 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. "We Are the Music Makers!," photography exhibit by Timothy Duffy, through Dec. 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL AIRPORT 6700 McKennon Blvd., Fort Smith. "21 Years: in Search of Ground," by Addison Graham, opening reception 5-7 p.m. today. Hours: 4:30 a.m.-midnight, Monday-Sunday. Parking is free for the first 30 minutes. (479) 788-7025.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Norma Tomboulian: Life into Clay," through Dec. 29. "David Mudrinich: An Element of Nature," through Nov. 24. In Touch Workshop, 2-5 p.m. last Sunday of the month; $55-$65. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. "Stafford Artworks: Celebration of Art" through Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

SAINT PETER'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH 925 Mitchell St., Conway. Stafford Artworks, through Oct. 10. saintpetersconway.org or (501) 329-8174.

Music

Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK WINDS 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. Tickets: $15, 65 and older $12, students free. lrwinds.org or (501) 666-0777.

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

Around Arkansas

LIVE AT FIVE 5-7 p.m. first Friday of the month, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Dave Sadler. Admission: members $5, nonmembers $10. (870) 536-3375.

WALTON ARTS CENTER'S BAUM WALKER HALL 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Lyle Lovett, 8 p.m. Friday, $49-$83. waltonartscenter.org or (479) 443-5600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

COMMUNITY WELLNESS CLINIC 4-7 p.m. first Thursday of every month, Sylvan Hills United Methodist Church, 9921 Arkansas 107, Sherwood. Flu shots, health screenings and doctor consultations offered. (501) 835-3410.

DENTISTRY FROM THE HEART 7 a.m. Friday, Arkansas Family Dental, 13600 David O. Dodd Road. Free dental care. dentistryfromtheheart.org or (501) 683-8886.

EMBRACING DIVERSITY: A PATHWAY TO INCLUSION 4:30-6 p.m. Sunday, 6-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Pkwy. Four interactive sessions on diversity and inclusion. Tickets required. eventbrite.com or (501) 224-6047.

HARRY POTTER TUESDAY TRIVIA 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nexus Coffee & Creative, 301 President Clinton Ave. Suite B. Teams of 1-5 people, prizes, costumes encouraged. allevents.in/little rock/tuesday-trivia-harry-potter or (501) 295-7515.

HOPE WALK: HUNTINGTON'S DISEASE SOCIETY OF AMERICA WALK-A-THON 3 p.m. Saturday, War Memorial Golf Course. Awareness fundraiser. hdsa.org or (272) 242-1968.

NAMIWALKS ARKANSAS 9 a.m. Saturday, Arkansas State Capitol, 500 Woodland St. Benefits the National Alliance on Mental Illness, step -off begins at 10 a.m. namiwalks.org or (800) 844-0381.

SOMA AFTER DARK 5 p.m. first Friday of the month, South Main St. Food, shopping, celebration. facebook.com/events/736232556770302 or (501) 350-4769.

TALES OF THE CRYPT 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 Broadway. Sponsored by Mount Holly Cemetery Association and Parkview Arts/Science Magnet High; Parkview students lead tours of the cemetery. mounthollycemetery.org/blog or (501) 376-1843.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Tim Rabolt, 6 p.m. Wednesday. clintonschool.uasys.edu or (501) 683-5239.

Around Arkansas

ARKANSAS FALLEN RIDERS BREAKFAST 9:15 a.m. first Saturday of the month, First Christian Church, 3911 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff. Donations. (870) 247-2522.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS 2 p.m. Saturday, All Saints' Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave., Russellville. All animals welcome. Micro-chipping of pets, $15; shelter dog adoptions. (479) 968-3622.

FIRST FRIDAY MONTHLY MARKET 6-9 p.m. first Friday of the month through November, Washington St., Camden. Street vendors, music, food, children's activities. (870) 807-1468.

GENEALOGY WORKSHOP 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Queen Wilhelmina State Park, 3877 Arkansas 88, Mena. Presented by Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives, "Behind the Scenes: How to Start Researching Your Family History," basic genealogy workshop. arkansasstateparks.org or (479) 394-2863.

LAVISH HERBAL FEAST AND HERB HARVEST FALL FESTIVAL Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Garden party reception and dinner, 6 p.m. today, $30. Festival continues 8 a.m. Friday-Saturday, symposium lunches led by local chef, $15.50-$160. Preregistration required. ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com or (870) 269-3851.

MAGIC SCREAMS through Nov. 3, Magic Springs, Hot Springs. Tickets: at the gate $29.99, children $24.99; advance $24.99, children $5. Hours: noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. magicsprings.com or (501) 624-0100.

MUDDIN FOR THE MILITARY through Sunday, Hillarosa ATV Recreation Park, 6252 Arkansas 29, Blevins. Trail riding, mud races, MuddaCross races, music. Benefits Lone Star Warriors Outdoors. Cost: $75, children under six free with paid adult, $30 dry camping for RVs (no hookups). muddinforthemilitary.com or (870) 826-0101.

TAKE A KID MOUNTAIN BIKING DAY 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, White Oak Lake State Park, 563 Arkansas 387, Bluff City. Basic skills course, slow roll trail ride, basic bicycle maintenance, local bike shop personnel on hand and door prizes. arkansasstateparks.com or (870) 685-2748.

VA BENEFITS AWARENESS DAY AND CAR SHOW 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks, 1100 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. Question and answer, music, games, car show. facebook.com/events/veterans-health-care-system-of-the-ozarks/ or (479) 444-4021.

Theater

Central Arkansas

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET through Sunday, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $20-$60. (501) 378-0405.

THE NIGHT I SPENT A WEEK IN ARKANSAS 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Nov. 23, The Joint Theater, 301 Main St. The Main Thing Comedy Trio. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0210.

SEX PLEASE, WE'RE SIXTY through Oct. 19, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$37, children 15 and under $23, show only $25 and $15. (501) 562-3131.

SIDE SHOW 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13, 20, 27, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Tickets: $18-22. centralarkansastickets.com or (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

THE DINNER DETECTIVE 6 p.m. Saturdays, Hilton Garden Inn, 1325 N. Palak Drive, Fayetteville. Interactive comedy murder mystery show; dinner included. Children ages 15 and up with adult supervision permitted. Admission: $59.95. thedinnerdetective.com/fayetteville/tickets-showtimes or (866) 496-0535.

LES MISERABLES SCHOOL EDITION through Sunday, The Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. Showtimes: 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $6-$15. theroyaltheatre.org or (501) 315-5483.

NATIVE GARDENS through Nov. 10, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; no evening performances Oct. 22. Tickets: $17-$49. theatre2.org or (479) 777-7477.

Weekend on 10/03/2019