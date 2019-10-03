Capitals spoil Blues' raising of banner

Members of the St. Louis Blues watch as the Stanley Cup championship banner is raised before Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals.

ST. LOUIS -- The energy at the Enterprise Center was palpable as "Gloria" blasted through the speakers and a sea of of fans wearing St. Louis blue sang in unison before the puck dropped Wednesday night on the NHL season.

With their Stanley Cup banner getting raised into the arena's rafters in a pregame ceremony, the Blues and their fans were buzzing as the season opener against the Washington Capitals got underway. For 60-plus minutes the energy flowed far, then ebbed as the game went into overtime after regulation ended at two goals apiece.

Then, it fell quiet.

While the Blues fed off their home-ice electricity early, the Capitals rallied back from a two-goal first-period deficit, keeping their poise before Jakub Vrana won it with 2:09 left in overtime.

The Blues had their chances in the third period but couldn't solve Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby, who made 20 saves to keep the Blues at bay in a meeting of the past two Stanley Cup champions.

The Capitals enter this season coming off a first-round playoff exit that left a sour taste in their mouths following the success of 2018.

That early loss led the team to break apart the group that sent a banner of its own into the rafters of Capital One Arena. New faces entered the room, with a revamped bottom-six and young defensemen getting their shot.

"This is the start of a new journey, trying to get the Cup back," said forward T.J. Oshie, who started his career in St. Louis.

And as the Capitals continue to work their way back to the top, the process will likely come in fits and starts. The opener showed both the Capitals' strengths and weaknesses.

Blues forward Sammy Blais scored 53 seconds into the game as the Capitals were caught scrambling in their own zone and Blais got to the front of the net for an easy tap in off a silky pass from David Perron. The Blues found the back of the net again with captain Alex Pietrangelo's one-timer from the left circle on the power play at the 7:55 mark of the first period.

The Capitals didn't wait long before coming back, with captain Alex Ovechkin getting Washington to within one a little more than seven minutes later after a blazing shot from the right circle, beating Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington. It was Ovechkin's 11th goal in 15 career openers, which is the most among active players.

The second period proved to be the turning point for Washington. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored the equalizer from the right point on a power play at the 12:28 mark of the second. After just one goal in his last 63 games of last season, Orlov's tally marked just the second power-play goal of his eight-year career.

Orlov's performance was part of a strong night for the Capitals' blue line, with 19-year-old Martin Fehervary holding his own in his NHL debut. Originally slated to skate alongside Radko Gudas on the third pairing, Coach Todd Reirden shuffled the defensive pairings early, moving Fehervary up and down. The group will continue to find its footing with lingering uncertainty to when defenseman Michal Kempny, who tore his hamstring in April, will be able to make his season debut. The team placed Kempny its injured nonroster list Tuesday, but he was cleared for contact as of Wednesday morning.

