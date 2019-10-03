Cardinals-Braves playoff series capsule

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals pose for a group picture as they celebrate their victory after a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in St. Louis. The Cardinals clinched the NL Central on the final day of the regular season, to win their first division title since 2015 with a 9-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

NL DIVISION SERIES

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

4:02 p.m. Central, TBS

SCHEDULE All times Central (All games shown on TBS) GAME 1 Today at Atlanta, 4:02 p.m.; GAME 2 Friday at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m.; GAME 3 Sunday at St. Louis, TBA; GAME 4 (if necessary) Monday at St. Louis, TBA; GAME 5 (if necessary) Oct. 9 at Atlanta, TBA.

SEASON SERIES Braves won 4-2

PROJECTED LINEUPS

CARDINALS

POS. PLAYER AVG. HR RBI

RF Dexter Fowler .236 18 65

2B Tommy Edman .307 11 36

1B Paul Goldschmidt .256 33 95

LF Marcell Ozuna .242 29 88

C Yadier Molina .271 10 57

3B Matt Carpenter .226 14 43

SS Paul DeJong .234 30 78

CF Harrison Bader .207 12 39

STARTING PITCHER

PITCHER REC. ERA

RH Miles Mikolas 9-14 4.16

RELIEVERS

RH Carlos Martinez (4-2, 3.23 ERA, 24/27 saves), RH Giovanny Gallegos (3-2, 2.34), RH John Gant (11-1, 3.66), LH Andrew Miller (5-6, 4.45), RH John Brebbia (3-4, 3.59), RH Michael Wacha (6-7, 4.76 in 29 games, 24 starts), LH Tyler Webb (2-1, 3.76).

BRAVES

POS. PLAYER AVG. HR RBI

CF Ronald Acuna Jr. .280 41 101

2B Ozzie Albies .295 24 86

1B Freddie Freeman .295 38 121

3B Josh Donaldson .259 37 94

LF Nick Markakis .285 9 62

RF Matt Joyce .295 7 23

C Brian McCann .249 12 45

SS Dansby Swanson .251 17 65

STARTING PITCHER

PITCHER REC. ERA

LH Dallas Keuchel 8-8 3.75

RELIEVERS

RH Mark Melancon (5-2, 3.61, 12/12 saves), RH Luke Jackson (9-2, 3.84, 18/25 saves), LH Sean Newcomb (6-3, 3.16), LH Jerry Blevins (1-0, 3.90), RH Shane Greene (0-3, 2.30, 23/28 saves), RH Anthony Swarzak (3-4, 4.56, 4 saves), RH Josh Tomlin (2-1, 3.79).

Matchups

Fifth postseason meeting between the teams. Cardinals swept three games in 1982 NLCS and again in 2000 NLDS and won 2012 wild-card game. Braves won 1996 NLCS 4-3. ... Braves have lost nine consecutive playoff rounds since beating the Houston Astros in 2001 NLDS. Only the Chicago Cubs, who lost 10 consecutive from 1910 through 1998, had a longer streak. ... Braves are without Gold Glove CF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) and utility players Johan Camargo (right shin fracture) and Charlie Culberson (broken facial bones). ... Freeman was 3 for 24 in last 8 games while missing some time due to bone spurs in his right elbow. ... Freeman hit .381 with 2 home runs in 6 games against Cardinals this season. ... Donaldson batted .190 with no home runs vs. St. Louis. ... Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) has not faced Cardinals since 2016. He has nine career postseason starts. ... All six games between the clubs this season were played in May. St. Louis went 9-18 overall that month. ... Atlanta finished third in National League in runs. St. Louis ranked 11th. ... Cardinals had second-best ERA (3.82) in NL behind Dodgers. Atlanta was fourth (4.07). ... Cardinals had second-most shutouts (14) in NL this year. ... St. Louis had best fielding percentage in majors. Braves were second among NL teams.

Watch For

• INJURY UPDATES Wacha has a right shoulder strain and appears unlikely to pitch in this series. Even if he makes the St. Louis roster, he would be used in a bullpen role. The bigger question is Wong, one of the premier defensive second basemen in the game. He's been hobbled the past couple of weeks with a strained hamstring, leaving Edman to fill his spot in the lineup. Wong hopes to be ready against Atlanta, but his ability to range deep in the hole could be compromised.

• OVERLOOKED BABY BRAVE The 21-year-old Acuña has grabbed the headlines while continuing to emerge as one of the game's top young players. But don't forget about the 22-year-old Albies, who led the NL with 189 hits while again flashing an impressive combination of power and speed.

