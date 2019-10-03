Class 6A girls state golf tournament results

CLASS 6A
Fayetteville Country Club
TEAM RESULTS
Bentonville* 267-263--530
Fayetteville 266-264--530
Cabot 278-262--540
Springdale Har-Ber 272-271--543
Mount St. Mary 289-302--591
North Little Rock 305-310--615
Bryant 316-305--621
Conway 326-310--636
*denotes won in a playoff
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Mackenzie Lee, NLR 72-70--142
Lauren Loeb, MSM 79-78--157
Grace Kilcrease, Spring. Har-Ber 81-86--167
Emmerson Doyle, Cabot 87-81--168
Kennedy Waters, Rog. Heritage 85-85--170
Caitlin LaCerra, Bryant 87-84--171
Kinslee Miller, Bentonville 87-86--173
Abbey Ott, Spring. Har-Ber 85-89--174
Isabel Chaldez, MSM 86-88--174
Elizabeth Atchley, Fayetteville 88-87--175
Anna Rechtin, Fayetteville 87-90--177
Anna Ziegler, Fayetteville 91-87--178
Lauren Pleiman, Bentonville 90-88--178
Lauren Milligan, Bentonville 90-89--179
Holly Heslep, Cabot 93-88--181
Gia Gentile, Fayetteville 94-96--190
Hannah Heflin, Cabot 98-93--191
Madeleine Wilson, Fayetteville 100-95--195
Anya Tillman, Bentonville 98-101--199
Brooklyn Waller, Bryant 105-97--202
Emily Harmon, LR Central 100-104--204
Sam Stiener, Conway 102-102--204
Sydney Billington, Bentonville 98-110--208
Sydney Allensworth, Rogers 106-102--208
Bella Leach, Conway 111-104--215
Lauren Baker, LR Central 109-107--216
Meg Holland, Conway 113-104--217
Claire Bowden, Spring. Har-Ber 112-106--218
Reagan Hodson, NLR 108-112--220
Cierra Boren, Bentonville West 107-114--221
Lauren Moore, Spring. Har-Ber 106-121--227
Carli Jones, Rogers 114-117--231
Maggie Batson, Conway 118-114--232
Amber Alsup, Cabot 115-117--232
Claire McElroy, Springdale 117-118--235
Molly Myers, Bentonville West 113-130--243
Claire Lambert, Conway 119-127--246
Taylor Moore, Bryant 124-126--250
Leighton Crawley, Bryant 128-124--252
Marisol Sela, NLR 125-128--253
Grace Bing, Cabot 126-128--254
Lily Wewers, MSM 124-136--260
Holly Byrne, MSM 133-136--269
Haylie Horn, Bryant 138-141--279
Emma Chism, NLR 142-140--282
Mackenzie Sublett, NLR 154-149--303
Sports on 10/01/2019
Print Headline: Class 6A girls state golf tournament results