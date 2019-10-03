Sections
Class 6A girls state golf tournament results

Today at 2:30 a.m. | Updated October 3, 2019 at 3:31 a.m.

CLASS 6A

Fayetteville Country Club

TEAM RESULTS

  1. Bentonville* 267-263--530

  2. Fayetteville 266-264--530

  3. Cabot 278-262--540

  4. Springdale Har-Ber 272-271--543

  5. Mount St. Mary 289-302--591

  6. North Little Rock 305-310--615

  7. Bryant 316-305--621

  8. Conway 326-310--636

*denotes won in a playoff

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Mackenzie Lee, NLR 72-70--142

Lauren Loeb, MSM 79-78--157

Grace Kilcrease, Spring. Har-Ber 81-86--167

Emmerson Doyle, Cabot 87-81--168

Kennedy Waters, Rog. Heritage 85-85--170

Caitlin LaCerra, Bryant 87-84--171

Kinslee Miller, Bentonville 87-86--173

Abbey Ott, Spring. Har-Ber 85-89--174

Isabel Chaldez, MSM 86-88--174

Elizabeth Atchley, Fayetteville 88-87--175

Anna Rechtin, Fayetteville 87-90--177

Anna Ziegler, Fayetteville 91-87--178

Lauren Pleiman, Bentonville 90-88--178

Lauren Milligan, Bentonville 90-89--179

Holly Heslep, Cabot 93-88--181

Gia Gentile, Fayetteville 94-96--190

Hannah Heflin, Cabot 98-93--191

Madeleine Wilson, Fayetteville 100-95--195

Anya Tillman, Bentonville 98-101--199

Brooklyn Waller, Bryant 105-97--202

Emily Harmon, LR Central 100-104--204

Sam Stiener, Conway 102-102--204

Sydney Billington, Bentonville 98-110--208

Sydney Allensworth, Rogers 106-102--208

Bella Leach, Conway 111-104--215

Lauren Baker, LR Central 109-107--216

Meg Holland, Conway 113-104--217

Claire Bowden, Spring. Har-Ber 112-106--218

Reagan Hodson, NLR 108-112--220

Cierra Boren, Bentonville West 107-114--221

Lauren Moore, Spring. Har-Ber 106-121--227

Carli Jones, Rogers 114-117--231

Maggie Batson, Conway 118-114--232

Amber Alsup, Cabot 115-117--232

Claire McElroy, Springdale 117-118--235

Molly Myers, Bentonville West 113-130--243

Claire Lambert, Conway 119-127--246

Taylor Moore, Bryant 124-126--250

Leighton Crawley, Bryant 128-124--252

Marisol Sela, NLR 125-128--253

Grace Bing, Cabot 126-128--254

Lily Wewers, MSM 124-136--260

Holly Byrne, MSM 133-136--269

Haylie Horn, Bryant 138-141--279

Emma Chism, NLR 142-140--282

Mackenzie Sublett, NLR 154-149--303

Sports on 10/01/2019

Print Headline: Class 6A girls state golf tournament results

