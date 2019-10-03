Ex-officer in killing again appeals firing

A former Little Rock police officer who fatally shot a man earlier this year has appealed his firing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, a court record filed Wednesday said.

The appeal is former officer Charles Starks' second try to reclaim his job. The Civil Service Commission voted on Sept. 4 to uphold his termination. Robert Newcomb, Starks' attorney, filed the appeal just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to online court records.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox has been assigned to the case, court records show. A date for the circuit court appeal has not been set, Newcomb said.

The Little Rock Police Department fired Starks on May 6, less than three months after he shot and killed 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire during a confrontation in a parking lot on Feb. 22. Despite each of the four officers in Starks' chain of command saying that Starks should be cleared, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, who has the final say in personnel decisions, fired him.

The Civil Service Commission voted unanimously that Starks had violated a department policy that prohibits officers from walking in front of moving vehicles. In the vote deciding whether termination was an appropriate punishment, only commissioner Jeffrey Hildebrand voted against the officer's firing.

Though Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. did not attend the commission hearings, he was the subject of multiple officers' testimonies.

Two assistant chiefs, Alice Fulk and Hayward Finks, told the Civil Service Commission that starting from the day of the Blackshire shooting, Scott had pressured the department to swiftly investigate it and to fire Starks.

Other officers testified that they believed that Scott's insistence on quickly completing the investigation led to rushed and incomplete work.

Scott has since declined to comment about the allegations, saying he did not wish to interfere with an ongoing appeals process.

Starks' appeal filing Wednesday was addressed at Scott, according to court records.

Little Rock's legal representatives must acknowledge the filing within 30 days of when the appeal is served, which Newcomb said would likely be today. Khayyam M. Eddings of Friday, Eldredge & Clark LLC -- the law firm that represented the Police Department during Starks' Civil Service Commission hearings -- confirmed that the firm would continue representing the city.

Eddings said he had not had a chance to review the filing as of Wednesday evening.

Once the city responds, Newcomb said he plans to ask Fox for a hearing to present additional evidence or witness testimony. If granted, Newcomb said in the filing that he will call three Police Department witnesses: Fulk, internal affairs investigator J.B. Stephens and Capt. Heath Helton.

Fulk and Helton testified during the Civil Service Commission hearing, but were not allowed to give their opinions about whether Starks should have been fired, because it was not in the purview of their job at the time of the internal investigation.

Newcomb said he also hopes to provide an expert to explain the effects PCP, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine have on the mind. Each of those drugs were found in Blackshire's body, according to the investigative case file.

If granted, the hearing would be open to the public, Newcomb said.

Fox will also review the nearly 1,000-page file, which includes a full transcript of the 15-hour Civil Service Commission hearing, the case file associated with the shooting and other documents.

Like the members of the Civil Service Commission's ruling, Fox will decide two things: whether Starks violated policy and, if so, whether the punishment was appropriate.

Newcomb said the amount of time a judge takes to make a decision varies. In some cases, a judge will announce a decision at the conclusion of the hearing. At the other end of the spectrum, Newcomb said, a case he turned in in July is still pending.

Starks was fired after an internal investigation found that he had violated department policy when he shot Blackshire eight times near South Rodney Parham Road and Kanis Boulevard in Little Rock. Blackshire, who was driving a stolen vehicle, rolled into Starks twice with the vehicle, injuring the officer's knee.

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley declined to press criminal charges against Starks on April 19.

The internal affairs detectives who completed the investigation into Starks' actions found that Starks violated a department policy during the shooting.

General Order 303 Section II E 2 says "Officers will not voluntarily place themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle where deadly force is the probable outcome. When confronted by an oncoming vehicle, officers will move out of its path, if possible, rather than fire at the vehicle."

The administrative investigation officers make no recommendations for discipline, and instead identify possible policy violations.

