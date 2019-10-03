Sections
Festival brings two days of music to Hot Springs

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:50 a.m.

Hot Springs is the place to be this weekend for the Hot Water Hills Music and Arts Festival on Hill Wheatley Plaza downtown.

Sponsored by the nonprofit Low Key Arts, the festival, at 629 Central Ave., starts at 4 p.m Friday and closes at 11:30 p.m. One-day tickets are $12; weekend passes are $20, and children under 12 get in free. On Saturday, the grounds open at noon, with free admission until 3 p.m.

The festival takes place rain or shine. No dogs, coolers or outside alcohol allowed. The entertainment schedule follows:

FRIDAY

• 4:30 p.m.: The ASMA Folk Ensemble (Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts)

• 5:30 p.m., DeFrance

• 6:45 p.m., Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo

• 8:15 p.m., Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why

• 9:45 p.m., The Wandering Hearts

SATURDAY

• 3 p.m., Spa City Youngbloods

• 4 p.m., Frog Squad

• 5:30 p.m., Carriers

• 6:45 p.m., OuroBoar

• 8 p.m., Thunder Jackson

• 9:15 p.m., Banzai Florist

• 10:15 p.m., Carinae

10/03/2019

Print Headline: Festival brings two days of music to Hot Springs

