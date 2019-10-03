Fishing Hot Spots

HARRIS BRAKE LAKE Bream fishing is excellent, especially for big bluegills. They are biting redworms and crickets. Bass are biting plastic worms and large minnows. Crappie are biting live minnows. Catfish are biting worms, large minnows, crappie minnows and crickets.

LAKE MILLWOOD Bass are biting topwater lures from dawn until about 9 a.m., when they retreat to dropoffs. They are also biting Bass Assassin shads near lily pads. White bass and Kentucky bass are roaming with largemouths near creek mouth junctions and points extending into the river. They are hitting Spin-tail Rat-L-Traps, Bomber Fat Free Frys, and Fat Free Shads in Citrus Shad or Tennessee Shad colors

LAKE NIMROD Bream fishing is excellent on worms and crickets. Catfishing is excellent at 6 to 8 feet depth with crickets and nightcrawlers. Crappie are biting minnows at 8 to 10 feet. Bass are biting crankbaits in shallow water.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

