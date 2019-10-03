Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing Hot Spots

Today at 2:32 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption This file photo shows a bream caught in DeGray Lake. - Photo by Bryan Hendricks

HARRIS BRAKE LAKE Bream fishing is excellent, especially for big bluegills. They are biting redworms and crickets. Bass are biting plastic worms and large minnows. Crappie are biting live minnows. Catfish are biting worms, large minnows, crappie minnows and crickets.

LAKE MILLWOOD Bass are biting topwater lures from dawn until about 9 a.m., when they retreat to dropoffs. They are also biting Bass Assassin shads near lily pads. White bass and Kentucky bass are roaming with largemouths near creek mouth junctions and points extending into the river. They are hitting Spin-tail Rat-L-Traps, Bomber Fat Free Frys, and Fat Free Shads in Citrus Shad or Tennessee Shad colors

LAKE NIMROD Bream fishing is excellent on worms and crickets. Catfishing is excellent at 6 to 8 feet depth with crickets and nightcrawlers. Crappie are biting minnows at 8 to 10 feet. Bass are biting crankbaits in shallow water.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

Sports on 10/03/2019

Print Headline: Fishing Hot Spots

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT