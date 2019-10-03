DEAR READERS: Is spring mix salad only for springtime? No. What's in it? It's a bright, colorful and nutritious combination of baby green romaine lettuce, red leaf, arugula, radicchio and other immature and small greens, herbs and even edible flowers.

It goes nicely with a vinaigrette dressing and a crumbly hard cheese, dried apricots and toasted nuts. And yes, it's available throughout the year!

Here's a hint: The greens are rinsed well during the bagging process (look for the term "Triple Washed" on the package -- additional rinsing is not necessary); add dressing and toppings straight into the bag and shake.

DEAR HELOISE: I read the recent letter from the lady in Austintown, Ohio, who discovered two old men at the meal after her sister's funeral who were not related to anyone. They saw the note in the local paper and heard about the meal, and they came to eat. The lady wrote: "They go to places to see where they can get a free meal. Very sad!"

It is sad to think that these two elders are reduced to looking for free meals to eat. I'm sure there was enough food for two senior citizens looking for a hot meal.

-- Linda in San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: I read your column about what was appropriate for summer dress at places of business.

I thought it interesting, but I must confess that I've never had to concern myself with having to make any choices. For the past 52 summers, I have proudly worn the green and gray uniform of a National Park Ranger, the best summer wardrobe ever.

-- Don F., Hot Springs, S.D.

DEAR READER: Thank you for your service in our beautiful National Parks.

DEAR HELOISE: Take it from a 60-year-old guy whose shoes don't stink despite the fact that I choose to not wear socks most of the time. I started going sockless in college and figured out the following:

I wash my feet well (with soap) when I shower. I don't wear the same pair of shoes two days in a row. This allows the inside to dry between wearings, and it extends the life of the shoes. If you break these rules and the shoes get funky, wash or clean them thoroughly and let them dry before wearing them again.

-- A Reader in Texas

