Happy birthday. This is no time to back down. You're well on your way to becoming a master. Your ability develops with every assignment you take on, so seek the teachers and situations that will throw a lot at you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): When you measure your work against a standard that means something to you, it doesn't matter if you please people, get good reviews, sales or a high dollar amount... what matters is that you meet your standard.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You assign meaning to even the smallest universal signs and you're not about to let the big moments go by without being present to their purpose. It could take a while to sort out and soak in though, so don't rush to answers.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Here comes a parade of short-term temptations you're expected to forego in favor of long-term goals that you're not even sure will gratify you half as much. Trade environments. Get out of temptation's way. The day gets easier.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The brain is a high-energy organ fueled by a steady supply of blood sugar. Though that's not its only energy source. It needs nutritious thoughts, too, as well as beliefs and other inspiration to keep the intellect sharp and clear.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Why settle for merely being different when you have the chance to do something that's much better than what others are doing? How you're different will become irrelevant when you leap to a whole new level of unquestionable excellence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When the future is less certain, the present becomes a far more interesting place where pleasures are tasted now, opportunities are swept up immediately and risks are gladly taken today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What works today might not work for others, and it might not work for you forever. Take the win for today. Who said it had to make sense? Accept the bounty of the moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You have nothing to be afraid of. Something to remember here: Historically, you've always bounced back from mistakes and done even better than if they hadn't happened. So take a risk. Even if you lose, you'll win.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Do the thing that contributes to a lighter, brighter attitude. Even if it seems like an indulgent choice, it's probably the healthier one because none of this is worth stressing about today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As the saying goes, it's best to fix the roof when the sun is shining. You're in for a stint of good emotional weather and would be wise to reinforce the structures that bring you protection, peace and happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Oscar Wilde said that it was absurd to divide people into good and bad. "People are either charming or tedious." You're charming, seeking the same.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The more convinced you are that you're headed toward a beautiful destiny, the less reactive you'll be to little inconveniences. These aren't catastrophes. If a thing can be fixed with money, then it's not a real problem.

Weekend on 10/03/2019