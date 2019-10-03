• David Delgado, 32, of Winnetka, Calif., accused of attacking a restaurant customer and stealing the man's cap emblazoned with "Make America Great Again" written in Russian, was charged with robbery and battery, police said.

• John Hardee, 72, a former South Carolina Department of Transportation board member, was sentenced to seven months in jail for trying to hire an undercover deputy posing as a prostitute just hours after Hardee received probation for admitting he tried to derail an FBI bribery investigation.

• Courtney Huffines, 43, accused of helping her two sons run a black market vaping business in Kenosha, Wis., was released on a $100,000 bond after being charged with six felonies, including manufacturing or delivering THC.

• Richard Sheridan, 50, an Irish citizen who pleaded guilty to smuggling a cup made from the horn of a protected black rhinoceros from Miami to sell in the United Kingdom in 2012, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Jacques Ambers, accused of choking his pregnant girlfriend and dragging her out of their Baton Rouge apartment by the neck, resigned as spokesman for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry after police charged him with domestic abuse.

• Kimberly Daniels, 42, a schoolteacher from Clever, Mo., faces a child-abuse charge and was placed on paid leave after being accused of pulling a 4-year-old boy off the ground, leaving bruises, when the child started crying because he wanted to stay on the playground with his older sister.

• Tom Schroder, a spokesman for the Universal Orlando theme park in Florida, said an actor dressed as the movie character "Gru" was fired after he made an "OK" hand gesture, which white supremacists use as a hate symbol, while posing for a photo with a biracial girl.

• Roland Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 7½ years in prison while Taveyan Turnbo, 19, was sentenced to 18 months after the two Chicago men were convicted of stealing more than 350 pistols from a UPS terminal in Memphis, federal prosecutors said.

• Max Pulsinelli, a Bronx Zoo spokesman, declined to offer new details as New York City police investigate a video posted on social media of a woman who climbed over an exhibit barrier to stare down a lion, dance in front of the big cat and at one point tell the animal "Baby! I love you!"

