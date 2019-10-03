• Country music superstar Garth Brooks has more than just friends in low places. The Library of Congress said Wednesday the Grammy winner will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March. Previous recipients include Tony Bennett, Paul Simon, Carole King and Willie Nelson. Brooks, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, has hits that include "Friends in Low Places," "The Thunder Rolls" and "The Dance." At 57, he'll be the youngest recipient of the Gershwin Prize. He will be honored with an all-star tribute concert in Washington that will air on PBS stations in the spring. "An award is only as good as the names on it," Brooks said in a statement. "First off, for any musician, the name Gershwin says it all. Add to Ira's and George's names the names of the past recipients and you have an award of the highest honor. I am truly humbled." Born in Tulsa, Brooks combined his love of classic country music and cowboy songs with production typically seen in rock and pop acts. Since his debut in 1989, Brooks' high-energy and emotional country music became a top-selling and touring musical force. Seven of his albums have sold more than 10 million copies in the United States alone, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, making Brooks also the best-selling solo artist in the United States with more than 148 million in album sales.

• Prince Harry is lashing out at the British media for its treatment of his wife, Meghan, accusing it of hounding her the way it did his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a 1997 car crash while trying to elude paparazzi. "My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," Harry said. His rebuke of the press, combined with a lawsuit filed by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for publishing in February a letter she had written to her estranged father, is overshadowing the final day of a 10-day tour by his family to southern Africa. Harry said he could no longer be a "silent witness to (Meghan's) private suffering," adding that some newspapers have repeatedly "vilified" Meghan and published "lie after lie" about her. In the civil lawsuit, Meghan's lawyers accused the newspaper of copyright infringement, misuse of public information and violation of data protection laws. The Mail on Sunday said it will fight the case in court. "Specifically, we categorically deny that the duchess's letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning," the tabloid said in a statement that refuted one of Harry's claims.

Photo by AP/DOMINIC LIPINSKI

Prince Harry and wife Meghan arrive for a reception Wednesday at the British High Commissioner’s office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A Section on 10/03/2019