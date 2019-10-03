Nationals-Dodgers playoff series capsule

NL DIVISION SERIES

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

7:37 p.m. Central, TBS

SCHEDULE All times Central (All games shown on TBS) GAME 1 Today at Los Angeles, 7:37 p.m.; GAME 2 Friday at Los Angeles, 8:37 p.m.; GAME 3 Sunday at Washington, TBA; GAME 4 (if necessary) Monday at Washington, TBA; GAME 5 (if necessary) Oct. 9 at Los Angeles, TBA

SEASON SERIES Dodgers won 4-3

PROJECTED LINEUPS

NATIONALS

POS. PLAYER AVG. HR RBI

SS Trea Turner .298 19 57

RF Adam Eaton .279 1 49

3B Anthony Rendon .319 34 126

LF Juan Soto .282 34 110

1B Howie Kendrick .344 17 62

2B Asdrubal Cabrera .235 12.51

C Kurt Suzuki .264 17 63

CF Victor Robles .255 17 65

STARTING PITCHER

PITCHER REC. ERA

LH Patrick Corbin 14-7 3.25

RELIEVERS

LH Sean Doolittle (6-5, 4.05 ERA, 29/35 saves), RH Daniel Hudson (3-0, 1.44, 6 saves), RH Fernando Rodney (0-3, 4.05, 2 saves), RH Hunter Strickland (2-0, 5.14); RH Tanner Rainey (2-3, 3.91), RH Wander Suero (6-9, 4.54, 1 save).

DODGERS

POS. PLAYER AVG. HR RBI

1B Max Muncy .251 35 98

LF A.J. Pollock .266 15 47

3B Justin Turner .290 27 67

CF Cody Bellinger .305 47 115

2B Kike Hernandez .237 17 64

RF Joc Pederson .249 36 74

SS Corey Seager .272 19 87

C Will Smith .253 15 42

STARTING PITCHER

PITCHER REC. ERA

RH Walker Buehler 14-4 3.26

RELIEVERS

RH Kenley Jansen (5-3, 3.71, 33 saves), RH Kenta Maeda (10-8, 4.04), LH Julio Urias (4-3, 2.49, 4 saves), RH Pedro Baez (7-2, 3.10), RH Joe Kelly (5-4, 4.56), LH Adam Kolarek (2-0, 0.77), RH Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.93).

Matchups

Dodgers won only previous playoff meeting with Washington, taking 2016 NLDS three games to two. Los Angeles also won 1981 NLCS 3-2 over Montreal Expos, who moved to nation's capital and became Nationals before 2005 season. ... Nationals carry nine-game winning streak into series, including wild-card victory over Milwaukee aided by Brewers error in eighth inning. Dodgers closed regular season with seven consecutive victories. ... Teams split four games at Dodger Stadium in May, and Los Angeles won two of three at Washington in late July. LA outscored Nationals 30-27 in seven games, three of which were shutouts -- two by Dodgers. ... Corbin will start series opener for Nationals, two days after Scherzer started wild-card game against banged-up Brewers and Strasburg threw three shutout innings to earn win in his first major league relief appearance. Washington rallied for 4-3 victory at home to advance in playoffs for first time since moving to Washington. Club lost Division Series in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017. That includes 0-3 record in win-or-go-home Game 5s, each time at home. ... Corbin has pitched very well against Dodgers the past two years. He left NL West rival Arizona last offseason for $140 million deal with Washington. ... Dodgers were 30-22 against left-handers and 76-34 vs. righties this season. ... Nationals set franchise record with 231 home runs. ... Washington's 5.66 bullpen ERA was worst in NL. ... Dodgers hit 279 home runs, fourth-most in majors.

Watch For

• MAD MAX Scherzer gave up two early home runs to Milwaukee in wild-card game, allowing three runs and four hits in five innings. But the Nationals came back to win after his teams lost his previous seven postseason games -- four with Washington and three with Detroit. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, slowed by a back injury this season, is 4-5 with a 3.83 ERA in 14 postseason starts and 17 appearances.

• DODGERS NEWCOMERS Keep an eye on rookies Smith and Gavin Lux. What they lack in playoff experience, they make up for in ability and poise while being embraced by the veterans. Lux, the team's top prospect, played in 23 games as a September call-up. Smith has power at the plate but batted .175 in September.

• RENDON'S BAT Martinez has lobbied for Rendon to get MVP consideration and there's no doubt who Washington's best hitter has been all season. He led the NL in RBIs and ranked second in OPS and in the top five in batting average. Rendon worked a critical walk against hard-throwing closer Josh Hader in the wild-card game to load the bases and help set up Soto's clutch single.

• STREAKIN' SEAGER The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year has rebounded from elbow and hip surgeries in 2018. He ended the regular season by batting .400 over the last 11 games with nine extra-base hits.

Sports on 10/03/2019