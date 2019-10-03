Windstream-Uniti suit gets trial dates

A federal judge in New York has scheduled March 2-6 as trial dates for Windstream Holdings Inc.'s lawsuit against Uniti Group Inc. The Little Rock companies are at odds over the $650 million Windstream pays annually to lease copper and fiber lines from Uniti.

The trial, related to a lawsuit Windstream filed against Uniti on July 25, is scheduled before Judge Robert Drain in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York. In the lawsuit, Windstream seeks to modify its contract with Uniti from a leasing agreement to a financing transaction.

As the suit progresses, Windstream and Uniti also are in mediation efforts to try to resolve the issue outside the courtroom, according to court filings. Windstream is a communications and network services provider. Uniti owns communications infrastructure and it provides the pipeline Windstream needs to deliver services to its customers across the nation.

Windstream has been operating under a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization since February.

-- Andrew Moreau

Shipper filings claim railroad price-fixing

BOISE, Idaho -- More than two dozen major companies ranging from Campbell Soup to Kia are suing the nation's four biggest railway companies, contending the railroads had a price-fixing scheme to illegally increase profits.

In the lawsuits filed Monday across the U.S., the companies say BNSF Railway Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and Union Pacific Railroad conspired to boost prices starting in 2003 by implementing fuel surcharges.

The price-fixing allegations have been wending their way through the federal courts for years, and in August a federal judge denied a request for class-action status on behalf of 16,000 shippers, saying the cases would have to be filed individually or broken down into similar situations. The deadline for filing those individual cases was Monday.

Attorneys for the railway companies declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

-- The Associated Press

P.A.M. alone gains as index loses 6.82

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 422.35, down 6.82.

"Stocks tumbled for a second-consecutive day with the energy and financial sectors underperforming the broader market as a weak payroll report early in the day reinforced global recession concerns," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

P.A.M. Transport shares rose 1.57% while the 13 other Arkansas stocks dropped.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 10/03/2019