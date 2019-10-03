Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

NFL capsule

Today at 3:05 a.m.

Rams at Seahawk

7:15 p.m. (Fox and NFL Network)

LINE -- XXXX

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 23-19; Rams beat Seahawks 36-31, Nov. 11, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(22) 99.8;RUSH;111.5 (16)

(4) 298.0;PASS;266.2 (11)

(7) 397.8;YARDS;377.7 (13)

(6) 29.2;POINTS;25.8 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(9) 91.8;RUSH;79.5 (6)

(15) 238.5;PASS;239.5 (16)

(10) 330.3;YARDS;319.0 (8)

(26) 26.0;POINTS;22.2 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH This game could swing on whether the Seahawks can keep QB Russell Wilson upright. The Rams had six sacks in their victories over Seattle last season. Behemoth DT Aaron Donald also has 10 1/2 sacks in 10 career games against Seattle.

Sports on 10/03/2019

Print Headline: NFL capsule

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT