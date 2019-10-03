Rams at Seahawk
7:15 p.m. (Fox and NFL Network)
LINE -- XXXX
SERIES -- Seahawks lead 23-19; Rams beat Seahawks 36-31, Nov. 11, 2018
ON OFFENSE
(RK) RAMS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)
(22) 99.8;RUSH;111.5 (16)
(4) 298.0;PASS;266.2 (11)
(7) 397.8;YARDS;377.7 (13)
(6) 29.2;POINTS;25.8 (9)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) RAMS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)
(9) 91.8;RUSH;79.5 (6)
(15) 238.5;PASS;239.5 (16)
(10) 330.3;YARDS;319.0 (8)
(26) 26.0;POINTS;22.2 (14)
WHAT TO WATCH This game could swing on whether the Seahawks can keep QB Russell Wilson upright. The Rams had six sacks in their victories over Seattle last season. Behemoth DT Aaron Donald also has 10 1/2 sacks in 10 career games against Seattle.
Sports on 10/03/2019
Print Headline: NFL capsule
