NFL capsule

Rams at Seahawk

7:15 p.m. (Fox and NFL Network)

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 23-19; Rams beat Seahawks 36-31, Nov. 11, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(22) 99.8;RUSH;111.5 (16)

(4) 298.0;PASS;266.2 (11)

(7) 397.8;YARDS;377.7 (13)

(6) 29.2;POINTS;25.8 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS;VS.;SEAHAWKS (RK)

(9) 91.8;RUSH;79.5 (6)

(15) 238.5;PASS;239.5 (16)

(10) 330.3;YARDS;319.0 (8)

(26) 26.0;POINTS;22.2 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH This game could swing on whether the Seahawks can keep QB Russell Wilson upright. The Rams had six sacks in their victories over Seattle last season. Behemoth DT Aaron Donald also has 10 1/2 sacks in 10 career games against Seattle.

Sports on 10/03/2019