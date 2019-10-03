Sentence 10 years in slaying in Dallas

Supporters of the family of slain Harding University graduate Botham Jean protest in a hallway outside a courtroom Wednesday in Dallas after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was given a 10-year prison sentence in Jean’s death. Chants of “No justice, no peace” were heard in the hallway. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/103murder/

DALLAS -- A Dallas County jury sentenced Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison after convicting the former police officer of murdering her upstairs neighbor Botham Jean in his apartment last year.

Guyger, 31, had faced between five and 99 years or life in prison for fatally shooting Jean, a 26-year-old certified public accountant who had graduated from Harding University in Searcy.

Brandt Jean, Botham's teenage brother, took a moment after the sentence was announced to speak directly to Guyger.

"If you truly are sorry, I know I can speak for myself, I forgive you," he said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nh8xrFxkQhw]

Brandt Jean said he wanted for Guyger what his brother would have wanted.

"I think giving your life to Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want for you," he told her. "I love you as a person, and I don't wish anything bad on you."

"Can I give her a hug, please?" Brandt Jean asked. "Please."

As soon as he got the OK, Guyger rushed to Brandt Jean and wrapped her arms around him, holding him in a long embrace. Sobbing could be heard in the courtroom.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, a former trial judge, called Brandt Jean's embrace of Guyger "an amazing act of healing and forgiveness that is rare in today's society ... especially for many of our leaders."

Creuzot told reporters that if Botham Jean's 18-year-old brother "can heal and express healing in that fashion, in his words and in his deeds, I would hope that the greater community -- not just Dallas but all of Texas and all of the United States -- could gain a message from that."

News of the sentence prompted chants of "No justice, no peace" in the hallway outside the courtroom.

Dee Crane, the mother of Tavis Crane, a young black man shot by an Arlington police officer in 2017, cried as she asked: "How many of us does it take to get justice?"

"What about my son? What about Botham Jean?" Crane said through tears. "How many of us is it going to take before you understand that our lives matter?"

Activist Dominique Alexander said the 10-year sentence was insufficient. He called on the community to attend a protest outside the courthouse Wednesday evening.

The shooting and the trial drew national attention because of circumstances surrounding Jean's death, and because it was one in a series of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers.

Wednesday's protest came a day after Jean's family and activists in Dallas -- a diverse city where the mayor, police chief and district attorney are all black -- rejoiced over the guilty verdict, calling it a hopeful sign of turning tides on police accountability in the deaths of unarmed black men.

Allison Jean, Botham's mother, said Wednesday that the sentence was a decade for Guyger to change her life. Then Jean criticized Dallas and what she characterized as police corruption and incompetence.

"If Amber Guyger was trained to not shoot in the heart, my son would be standing here today," Allison Jean said.

Before they delivered their decision, jurors heard tearful testimony during the sentencing phase of the trial from people who knew Botham Jean best.

His father, Bertrum Jean, told the jury that he longed to see his oldest son again, and while every day is a struggle, Sundays are especially hard for the devout St. Lucians.

"How could it be possible?" he continued, shaking his head and dabbing at his eyes with a white handkerchief. "I'll never see him again."

Bertrum Jean, who lives in the family's native St. Lucia, would wait on Sundays for his son to get home from his worship service in Dallas so they could talk about what happened in church. Botham would send his father photos of whatever he was cooking that day.

He said he still can't watch videos of his son singing.

"I'm still not ready for it," he said. "It hurts me that he's not there."

Prosecutor LaQuita Long displayed a photo of Bertrum and Allison Jean at their son's funeral. She asked what was going through Bertrum's mind when the photo was taken.

"How could that happen to us, our family?" he replied through tears. "How could we have lost Botham -- such a sweet boy. He tried his best to live a good, honest life. He loved God. He loved everyone. How could this happen to him?"

A juror wiped away tears with the collar of her denim jacket when Bertrum Jean broke down on the witness stand. Then other jurors began to wipe their eyes.

When Bertrum Jean returned to sit in the gallery, his son Brandt put his arm around him.

Testimony continued through the morning, with family members and friends talking about Botham Jean and Guyger in the happier years that preceded the tragic circumstances of September last year.

Guyger was off duty but still in her Dallas police uniform when she shot Jean. She testified that she mistook Jean's apartment for hers and thought he was a burglar.

In closing arguments, Long urged the jury to think about Jean's family and loved ones as they deliberated Guyger's punishment. She urged them to give Guyger no less than a 28-year sentence.

Jean would have celebrated his 28th birthday Sunday, she said. Long wore Jean's favorite color -- red -- on her earrings and a matching necklace as she spoke to jurors, clutching a photo taken at Jean's burial in St. Lucia.

Long told the jury that sudden passion -- which the defense did not mention during closing arguments -- did not apply in the case, because Jean did not provoke his own death.

"The only reason we all sit in this courtroom today is because of her actions," Long said. "And for her actions, there must be consequences."

In his closing arguments, Guyger's attorney Toby Shook pleaded with the jury to be lenient. He recognized Guyger's social media posts and race-tinged text messages, but called them just a "snapshot" of his client's life.

Guyger's true character was apparent through her relationship with friends and family members, Shook argued.

He also recognized the recent history of other high-profile police shootings and asked the jury not to punish his client for shootings other officers have committed, saying this case was not those cases.

"This event wasn't planned," Shook said. "This event is so unique, you'll never see it again in the history of the United States."

Shook noted the spectrum of punishment for a murder charge and said lengthier punishments should be reserved for dangerous criminals, not people who have made mistakes.

"Amber Guyger has a conscience. She's shown true remorse," Shook said. "She feels horrible for what she did, and for the rest of her life, every day, every hour, every minute, she'll think of what she did to Botham Jean and regret it in every bit of her soul."

Guyger had her head turned slightly to watch each attorney speak and did not testify during the sentencing phase of the trial.

She spent her first night in jail Tuesday when her bond was revoked after her guilty verdict was announced. Guyger had been free on bail and had spent less than an hour behind bars both times she was arrested in the case, first for manslaughter and then for murder.

Her defense team took Guyger a change of clothes to the courthouse Wednesday morning so she wouldn't have to wear a jail uniform during sentencing.

The jury delivered its verdict Tuesday after deliberating for five hours.

Guyger's attorneys argued during the trial that jurors should find her innocent because she made a "mistake of fact" when she thought Jean was a threat. But prosecutors said Guyger made the decision to shoot before she ever pushed open the door.

Jean lived one floor above Guyger at the South Side Flats apartments just blocks from Dallas police headquarters.

The first witness called by the defense was Guyger's mother, who told the jury how Guyger hasn't been the same since the shooting. Karen Guyger said her daughter has told her repeatedly that she wished it was Jean who had shot her when she entered the unarmed man's home.

"She always would tell me she wishes she could've taken his place. She feels very bad about it," she said through tears, holding a crumpled tissue.

Karen Guyger also told the jury how she called police when Amber Guyger was 6, when the mother realized that a man she had been dating had sexually molested the girl.

Earlier in the trial, Guyger's defense spoke of how Guyger faced adversity early in her life and had early interactions with police that made her want to be an officer when she grew up.

Amber Guyger looked straight ahead during most of the morning's testimony. She briefly looked down when her mother testified about when Guyger was molested as a child and again when her mother spoke about her own health problems.

Alana Guyger, Amber Guyger's sister, said that since shooting Jean her sister "doesn't have the same light or energy that she had before."

"She's expressed to me how she feels bad spending time with her family because he can't be with his," Alana Guyger said.

The defense also called on multiple close friends from Guyger's childhood to testify on her behalf.

Maribel Chavez, a longtime friend, recalled fond memories of Guyger from their time in a high school mariachi band. Chavez and Guyger remained friends as adults, and Chavez said the former officer was a protector who loves being around people.

That's changed since the shooting.

"She does not feel like she deserves to have any kind of happiness," Chavez said.

Guyger's sister cried while Amber Guyger's friends testified, frequently wiping away tears. Her father, Bill Guyger, also was in court.

Also taking the stand Wednesday morning was a close friend of Botham Jean's from Harding University.

Alexis Stossel told jurors how she and Jean became fast friends when they met at the Christian school in Arkansas. They started to do everything together, and talked or texted every day until he died, she said.

She and Jean had both lived in Dallas for a while, and it was tough for her to decide to move back home to east Texas.

"Deciding to go home meant risking a big Dallas career and risking not seeing my best friend every day," she said.

But Jean encouraged her and reassured her that she was making the right decision. She read text messages Jean had sent her around that time.

"You're absolutely killing it! I just wanted to leave you this message to let you know I fully support your decision to move to Kilgore," one text read. "But this could be the best decision of your life. You'll never know if you never attempt it."

She cried as she recounted how she received a call early the morning of Sept. 7, 2018, when she learned that Jean had been killed.

She slumped to the floor and screamed, "Wait, wait, wait, wait!" she said. She called him seven times after that. No answer.

"I have never lost someone this close in my life," she said. "And the feeling is just unexplainable."

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Emily, Dana Branham and LaVendrick Smith of The Dallas Morning News; and by Paul J. Weber, Jake Bleiberg and Jill Bleed of The Associated Press.

Photo by AP/The Dallas Morning News/TOM FOX

Brandt Jean and Amber Guyger embrace Wednesday after her sentencing in the slaying of Jean’s brother. “I forgive you,” he told her. More photos at arkansasonline.com/103murder/

Photo by AP/The Dallas Morning News/TOM FOX

Bertrum Jean cries Wednesday on the witness stand as he talks about his son, Botham Jean, during the sentencing phase of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s trial.

Photo by AP/The Dallas Morning News/TOM FOX

Amber Guyger listens as family, friends and co-workers testify in her behalf.

