ON THE GO: Honey Festival honors bees and their output

HONORING HONEY

Bee there or bee square. The fifth annual Arkansas Honey Festival, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Bemis Honey Bee Farm, 13516 Asher Road, Little Rock, celebrates honey and the bees that make it with tastings, contests (Arkansas beekeepers can submit honey and/or creamed honey in the "best honey in Arkansas" competition), honey smoothies, honey extracting and workshops, plus food trucks and a kids' area where the activities include crafts and tie-dyeing T-shirts. Admission is free. Call (501) 897-2337 or visit bemishoneybeefarm.com or the Facebook page, facebook.com/events/675124376288241.

2018 Arkansas Honey Festival. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe

ROCK IN ROGERS

Hard rock band Godsmack, with Halestorm and Monster Truck, performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Gates open at 5:30. Tickets are $35-$79.50 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

MAKERS MARKET

Shop through objects made by local artists at the Arkansas Makers Market at ESSE Purse Museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock. There will be refreshments and a chance to meet with the artists, 4-8 p.m. Friday and works will be available 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

BAYOU BENEFIT

A little taste of the bayou comes to Little Rock with the 15th annual St. Francis Shrimp Boil, 5-9 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St. The benefit for St. Francis House includes Cajun-style shrimp, sausage and "fixins" plus music from Dave Miller and the Rocktown Revival, with 5-7 p.m. drive-thru service. Tickets are $25, $10 for children 12 and younger in advance, $30 and $15 at the door. Call (501) 225-4203 or visit eventbrite.com.

PARANORMAL PALAVER

Vendors and speakers will cover everything from UFOs to Bigfoot to ghosts for the annual Arkansas Paranormal Expo, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is $10 for the weekend, free for children under 12. Call (501) 376-4602 or visit arkansasparanormalexpo.com.

1984's Ghostbusters

PARANORMAL PICTURE

A special 35th anniversary presentation of Ghostbusters, which opened in movie theaters June 8, 1984, returns to big screens, 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Fiesta Square 12 and Razorback 12 in Fayetteville. The screenings feature an introduction that reunites key cast members and includes newly unearthed and rarely seen alternate takes from famous scenes. For tickets and more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

-- Compiled by Jennifer Nixon

and Eric E. Harrison

Weekend on 10/03/2019