Police investigate body found in Pine Bluff as homicide

FILE - A Pine Bluff police vehicle is shown in this 2009 file photo.
Pine Bluff police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found Thursday morning under an overpass.
Sgt. Richard Wegner of the Pine Bluff Police Department said the woman’s body was discovered Thursday morning in a grassy area east of the end of Second Avenue. He said the scene was near land owned by Union Pacific and a residential area. He declined to provide additional details.
Check back later for updates.
