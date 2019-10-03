Sections
Police investigate body found in Pine Bluff as homicide

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:44 a.m.
Pine Bluff police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide after her body was found Thursday morning under an overpass.

Sgt. Richard Wegner of the Pine Bluff Police Department said the woman’s body was discovered Thursday morning in a grassy area east of the end of Second Avenue. He said the scene was near land owned by Union Pacific and a residential area. He declined to provide additional details.

Check back later for updates.

