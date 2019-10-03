Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Online TV show focusing on Searcy small businesses set to debut next week; movie theater to screen full season

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:25 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman, co-hosts of Small Business Revolution-Main Street, cheer at a Beats and Eats event in Searcy as they announce the six businesses chosen for makeovers by the show. Searcy won an online contest to be featured in the eight-part online and Hulu series. The businesses will share $500,000, and the process will be documented on the show in the fall. - Photo by Staci Vandagriff

Searcy residents will have a chance next week to gather and binge-watch all eight episodes of an online TV show featuring some of their city’s small businesses.

Season four of Small Business Revolution will be shown beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rialto Theater.

Admission is free but seats are limited. Doors open at 5 p.m.

As part of the show, Searcy received $500,000 from small-business financial services company Deluxe Corporation for a “makeover” of six local firms.

The small businesses featured in the season are a Filipino restaurant, a woodworking shop, a Mexican grocery, a yoga studio, an indoor rock-climbing gym and a coffee and crepe shop.

Former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host Ty Pennington and Deluxe chief brand officer Amanda Brinkman host the online show. Past seasons featured Wabash, Ind.; Bristol Borough, Pa.; and Alton, Ill.

For those unable to make the screening in Searcy, the show will also be available on Hulu, Amazon Prime and smallbusinessrevolution.org starting the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT