Online TV show focusing on Searcy small businesses set to debut next week; movie theater to screen full season

Searcy residents will have a chance next week to gather and binge-watch all eight episodes of an online TV show featuring some of their city’s small businesses.

Season four of Small Business Revolution will be shown beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Rialto Theater.

Admission is free but seats are limited. Doors open at 5 p.m.

As part of the show, Searcy received $500,000 from small-business financial services company Deluxe Corporation for a “makeover” of six local firms.

The small businesses featured in the season are a Filipino restaurant, a woodworking shop, a Mexican grocery, a yoga studio, an indoor rock-climbing gym and a coffee and crepe shop.

Former Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host Ty Pennington and Deluxe chief brand officer Amanda Brinkman host the online show. Past seasons featured Wabash, Ind.; Bristol Borough, Pa.; and Alton, Ill.

For those unable to make the screening in Searcy, the show will also be available on Hulu, Amazon Prime and smallbusinessrevolution.org starting the same day.