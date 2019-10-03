State fishing report

Louis Campbell holds up a personal-record brown trout on the Norfork River in March 2019. - Photo by Clay Henry

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Fair Excellent Good

CLEAR Good Good Poor Good

CONWAY Good Good Good Good

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good Excellent Good Good

MAUMELLE -- -- -- --

NORRELL Fair Fair Good Good

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD Good Good Good Good

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Fair Fair Good Fair

SUNSET Good Fair Excellent Fair

WINONA -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good Fair Fair Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- Excellent Fair --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Fair Fair Good Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Trout are biting midges, gold ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. Chartreuse and hot pink-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are working for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good Poor -- Fair

NORFORK Good -- -- Excellent

WHITE RIVER Between Bull Shoals Dam and Wildcat Shoals, try a white jig or try a white, 4-inch Head Hunter with a touch of orange on its belly. Closer to Cotter, brown trout are biting the rainbow Rapala, CD5 or CD7. Rainbow trout are biting pink worms, sometimes used in conjunction with white PowerBait, floating mid-depth. They are also biting red wiggler with a small bit of shrimp.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good Fair Good Poor

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Good Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait near U.S. 62.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Poor Good Good

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Good Fair Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES Good Fair Good Fair

CROWN Good Good Good Good

WHITE RIVER Poor Poor Poor Poor

SPRING RIVER Nymphs are working well early in the mornings. Olive woollies and guppies have been excellent. On hot, sunny days, get your fly down among big rocks and along the edges of vegetation. Trout Magnets in hot pink and orange are working great just off the bottom.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Good Good -- --

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Good Fair -- Fair

CATHERINE Good Excellent Good Poor

DARDANELLE Good -- Good --

DEGRAY Fair -- -- Poor

HAMILTON -- -- -- --

NIMROD Fair Good Good Good

OUACHITA -- -- -- --

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass and hybrids are biting crankbaits, jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs below Carpenter Dam. Stripers are feeding below the bridge in the late evening. Balloon rigs with gizzard shad give anglers a good chance to hook a big striper, but artificial lures such as Super Spooks and Alabama rigs should not be overlooked.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

