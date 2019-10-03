Sections
Super Quiz: Book titles

Today at 1:45 a.m.

  1. The Grapes of __

  2. The Girl With the Dragon __

  3. The Hitchhiker's Guide to the __

  4. The Handmaid's__

  5. The Five People You Meet in __

  6. The Pillars of the __

  7. The Very Hungry __

  8. The Wind in the __

  9. A Thousand Splendid __

ANSWERS

  1. Wrath

  2. Tattoo

  3. Galaxy

  4. Tale

  5. Heaven

  6. Earth

  7. Caterpillar

  8. Willows

  9. Suns

Weekend on 10/03/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Book titles

