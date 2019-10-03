Teen faces battery count in shooting

A Jacksonville teen was charged as an adult Tuesday after shooting a man and telling the victim's mother to lie to police, an arrest report said.

Jacksonville police officers responded to a 911 caller at 1313 Southeastern Ave., where Reginald Simmons had been shot in his leg, the report said. Simmons, whose age was not disclosed in the report, refused to tell police what happened, but Simmons' mother said Keijuan Allen, 16, had shot him.

Simmons' mother, Kristie Coleman, told police that Simmons and Allen were in the backyard when she heard a "pop" and Allen ran into the house to tell her Simmons had been hurt, the report said. Coleman told police that Allen said, "You know I didn't mean to do it" multiple times before Coleman called 911.

Before police arrived, Allen told Coleman to tell police that it was a drive-by shooting, to which Coleman said she responded, "I will not. You just shot my son," the report said.

Officers arrested Allen on charges of second-degree battery, minor in possession of a handgun and discharge of a firearm in city limits, the report said. Allen was charged as an adult, although the report didn't specify for which charge.

The Pulaski County jail's roster does not list the names of minors, even if they are charged as adults.

Metro on 10/03/2019