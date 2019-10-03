Teen's injury rouses Hong Kong ralliers

Anti-government marchers carry British flags Wednesday in Hong Kong during a protest arising from the police shooting of a teenage demonstrator Tuesday. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/103hongkong/.

HONG KONG -- Holding up posters saying "Don't shoot our kids," Hong Kong residents and schoolmates of a teenage demonstrator shot in the chest by a police officer rallied Wednesday to condemn police actions and demand accountability.

The shooting Tuesday during widespread anti-government demonstrations on China's National Day was a fearsome escalation of Hong Kong's protest violence. The 18-year-old is the first known victim of police gunfire since the protests began in June. He was hospitalized and the government said his condition was stable.

The officer fired as the teen, Tsang Chi-kin, struck him with a metal rod. The officer's use of lethal weaponry inflamed already widespread public anger against police, who have been condemned as being heavy-handed in quelling the unrest.

"The Hong Kong police have gone trigger-happy and nuts," pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said.

More than 2,000 people chanted "No rioters, only tyranny" as they filled an open-air stadium near Tsang's school in Tsuen Wan district in northern Hong Kong on Wednesday night. Many held an arm across their chest below their left shoulder -- the location of Tsang's gunshot wound.

Several other peaceful rallies were held elsewhere, with protesters vowing not to give up their fight for more rights including direct elections for the city's leaders and police accountability.

But pockets of protesters vented their anger. Black-clad youths smashed ticket machines and vandalized facilities at two northern subway stations. In Tsuen Wan, hundreds marched along the streets. Some smashed Bank of China teller machines and others removed metal railings and dug up bricks from pavements to build barriers, blocking traffic.

Earlier Wednesday, hundreds of people, including students, sat crossed-legged outside Tsang's school chanting anti-police slogans.

More than 1,000 office workers also skipped their lunch to join an impromptu march in the city's business district against the shooting.

Police Commissioner Stephen Lo said late Tuesday that the officer had feared for his life and made "a split-second" decision to fire a single shot at close range. He denied police had been given permission to shoot to kill.

Responding to questions about why the officer shot at Tsang's chest, instead of his limbs, Deputy Police Commissioner Tang Ping-Keung said Wednesday that the officer had fired at an area that could immobilize the youth quickly.

Tang said the officer's action was in line with international procedures, but that police would conduct an in-depth investigation into the shooting.

