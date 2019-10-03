TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks on I-40, I-430 and Cantrell Road slow traffic during rush hour

Interstate 40 near Crystal Hill Road as shown around 5 p.m. Thursday by an Arkansas Department of Transportation live traffic camera.

Three wrecks slowed traffic during rush hour Thursday afternoon in Little Rock on Interstate 430, Arkansas 10/Cantrell Road and Interstate 40.

One wreck, cleared around 4:45 p.m., closed two lanes and slowed northbound traffic on I-430 for about an hour near Cantrell Road. Arkansas Department of Transportation online traffic maps showed traffic remained slow as of 5 p.m, all the way south to Interstate 630.

A separate wreck reported by the department around 4:45 p.m. closed the outside lane of westbound Cantrell Road near Reservoir Road. Slow downs surround the area, according to traffic maps.

A third wreck on westbound I-40 near Crystal Hill Road only affected the left shoulder but maps show traffic still somewhat slowed in the area.

