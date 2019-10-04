2 men arrested in pair of Little Rock killings over past month

Daquayveon Lanair Flanagan, left, and Alize "Zay" Exavier Warren are shown in these booking photos from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

Little Rock police investigators arrested two suspects this week in the city's 35th and 38th slayings, a department spokesman said Thursday.

Daquayveon Lanair Flanagan, 20, was arrested and charged in the Sept. 15 shooting of 29-year-old Emmanuel Cooper, who died on Asher Avenue.

Alize "Zay" Exavier Warren was arrested in the Sept. 23 killing of Kadavieus Sanders, who was shot in an apartment complex parking lot.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said both men were arrested Wednesday.

A 911 caller reported hearing gunshots at 6:17 p.m. on Sept. 23. Officers found Sanders lying in the parking lot of the Eagle Nest Apartments complex. Ambulance service medics pronounced Sanders dead at the scene.

Initial reports led officers to pull over a black SUV and detain its four occupants, but all four were later released without being charged, Barnes said previously.

Officers arrested Warren on a charge of first-degree murder. The arrest report lists no details of the case.

"Mr. Warren was involved in an altercation in which he shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene," the report said.

Whether Warren was one of the people in the SUV was not specified.

Warren was in the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of a $300,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

About 2:35 a.m. on Sept. 15, the Police Department's ShotSpotter detected gunshots between the 4300 and 5100 blocks of Asher Avenue, according to previous releases. ShotSpotter, installed last year, can differentiate between gunshots, fireworks, car backfires and other loud noises, and can determine the direction of travel and the speed of travel at the time of gunshots.

A 911 caller on Sept. 15 told dispatchers that a man had been shot and was at the Superstop at 5103 Asher Ave., according to previous reports. Officers arrived and found Cooper, who had been shot several times.

Officers then received a report of a gunshot victim at UAMS Medical Center, where Flanagan told police that he had been shot in his left arm while on Asher Avenue, Barnes said.

U.S. marshals arrested Flanagan on Wednesday at 6320 RichSmith Lane on charges of first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act, according to an arrest report. Arkansas law dictates that terroristic act is an appropriate charge when a suspect shoots at a person or inhabitable structure. Drive-by shooters are often charged with terroristic act.

Flanagan was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond Thursday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Flanagan has been arrested three times in the two years since he turned 18, according to court records. He was charged with possession of firearms by certain persons on the day of the shooting, to which he pleaded innocent the following day, court records show.

He negotiated a guilty plea to a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle on June 4, 2018, less than a year after his Aug. 12, 2017, arrest, according to court documents. In October 2017, Flanagan was arrested on charges of residential burglary, theft of property and fleeing. That case has been bound over to the circuit court.

