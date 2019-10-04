Police Beat

2 months after fray, LR woman arrested

A Little Rock woman was arrested Tuesday, two months after more than 30 people brawled with pepper spray, bricks, a hammer and a baseball bat, court documents said.

Little Rock police arrested Wynese Gantt, 39, on a charge of first-degree battery Tuesday after investigators said video footage showed Gantt striking a child with a hammer during a brawl, an affidavit for Gantt's arrest said.

On July 20, Little Rock police responded to a noise complaint at 10208 Republic Lane, an affidavit for a warrant of arrest said. Officers found four girls near the address, one of whom had been stabbed in the shoulder and pepper-sprayed in the face.

The girls told police that a "large group of girls" had attacked them, and one woman had struck the injured girl with the claw end of a hammer, the affidavit said. The victim was hospitalized for two days and required surgery on her arm.

One victim told detectives that Gantt had called and texted her several times the day of the attack, saying she wanted to fight, the affidavit said. A witness showed police a 28-second video wherein officers said Gantt hits the victim numerous times with an object.

Gantt was arrested on a charge of first-degree battery and was released Thursday after posting a $30,000 bond, according to court records.

Man called baby's dad faces rape case

A North Little Rock 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday on a charge of rape after a 13-year-old girl identified him as the father of her child, an affidavit said.

North Little Rock police arrested Odell Moore Jr. Tuesday on a felony charge of rape, after the girl and several of her family members identified Moore as the father of the girl's child, the report said.

An anonymous caller reported the rape on the child abuse hotline, the report said.

Moore was in the Pulaski County jail Thursday with bail set at $30,000, the jail's roster said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Driver is charged over U.S. 67 wrecks

A North Little Rock man is blamed in a "series of accidents" that occurred Wednesday along U.S. 67, with police saying he rammed a pickup with his car, causing both vehicles to flip.

Sherwood police said Brian Keith Allen, 41, had 34 grams of suspected cocaine in his vehicle and was arrested on charges of DWI, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated assault.

Officers did not specify the number of accidents Allen is suspected of causing before the truck was rammed. Allen was arrested near 8621 Warden Road, the report said.

Allen was not listed in the Pulaski County jail Thursday.

911 caller reported to threaten woman

A Little Rock man was arrested after he called 911 and threatened to "blow [a woman's] head off" Thursday, a report said.

Jeffrey Michael Chrzas, 25, was arrested on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening after calling 911 and requesting that police check on his child. Police said that a threat to kill the woman taking care of the child was made during the call.

Officers arrested Chrzas at 7300 Geyer Springs Road and transported him to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained without bail Thursday, according to the report and the jail's roster.

Metro on 10/04/2019