Arkansas minor arrested on attempted murder charges after gunfire

A minor faces two counts of attempted murder after a bout of gunfire Thursday afternoon in Searcy.

Searcy police said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 3:55 p.m. near Woodland Drive.

They found a vehicle damaged and someone suffering from “minor injuries from flying debris,” according to a news release. Another person was also in the car at the time of the shooting, Searcy police Sgt. Todd DeWitt said.

The minor suspect was found at a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

DeWitt declined to give the age of the suspect but said it is “possibly on the table” that the individual will be charged as an adult.