Marriage Licenses

Van Ororke, 24, of Hot Springs and Haley Brown, 24, of Holly Grove.

Quinton Jones, 35, and Amber Steinberg, 34, both of Little Rock.

Alejandro Sanchez, 43, and Edis Gonzalez, 42, both of Jacksonville.

Keith Hula, 40, and Krystle Rutherford, 38, both of Jacksonville.

Danny James, 41, and Amber Mead, 40, both of Jacksonville.

Riley Sanders, 31, and Manojna Konda, 30, both of Little Rock.

Lindy Smith, 48, of Little Rock and Timothy Gordon, 42, of Conway.

Cheyenne Phillips, 41, and Kristin Lytle, 36, both of Benton.

William King, 37, and Sara Butler, 30, both of Mabelvale.

Carl Wynn, 60, and Lydia Sityar, 70, both of Little Rock.

Erin Swafford, 42, and Eric Wilson, 45, both of Beebe.

Brian Hill, 46, and Toya Luckett, 40, both of Little Rock.

Latoya Kimmons, 42, of Alexander and Eric Wyrick, 48, of North Little Rock.

Frank Rozmirsky, 25, and Melanie Morales, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Kylie Hayes, 26, and Jagur Klemann, 26, both of Little Rock.

Aaron Reed, 29, and Tiffany Caster, 29, both of Little Rock.

Carlos Tabor, 28, and Natalie Hernandez, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Adam Pearce, 29, and Amberlie Jones, 31, both of Little Rock.

Joshua Sunwall, 25, of Maumelle, and Brooke Whatley, 22, of Little Rock.

Sarah Everett, 33, and Lara Noah, 48, both of Little Rock.

Kimberlee Burbridge, 26, and Jordan Fleetwood, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Thelton Cobb, 45, and Tamara Burton, 43, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Dalton, 28, and Serena Bueche, 23, both of Little Rock.

Demeeka Burton, 32, and Jeffery Dunkentell, both of North Little Rock.

Timothy Horton, 29, and Shanon Pinilla, 39, both of Little Rock.

Jason Lynch, 36, and Kirsten Young, 29, both of North Vernon, Ind.

Justin Jones, 55, and Randy Fleming, 64, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-3765 Shannon Williams v. Jermaine Williams.

19-3766 Astra Morris v. Lamar Ready.

19-3768 John Hauk v. Johanna Ruthven-Hauk.

19-3769 Stephen Ewings v. Michelle Ewings.

19-3771 Makeylia Lockhart v. Jeryy Lockhart.

19-3774 Shameka McCree v. Sean McCree.

GRANTED

18-1031 Chad Sledge v. Emily Sledge.

18-3845 Jason Holt, Sr. v. Lola Holt.

19-2588 Martin Mendez, Jr. v. Miriam Mendez.

19-2860 Bobby Smith v. Pamela Smith

Metro on 10/04/2019