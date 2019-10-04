Different roles for PA, LR Christian

This year's regular-season meeting between Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian has a different feel to it.

For the past three seasons, Pulaski Academy entered the matchup as defending Class 5A state champion. But last December, Little Rock Christian got the best of Pulaski Academy after six consecutive losses in the series, defeating the Bruins 52-38 in the Class 5A state championship game.

Tonight’s game PULASKI ACADEMY AT Little rock CHRISTIAN WHEN 7 p.m. WHERE Warrior Field, Little Rock RECORDS Pulaski Academy 3-1, 1-0 5A-Central; LR Christian 4-0, 1-0 COACHES Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley; LR Christian: Eric Cohu

The Warriors had not defeated the Bruins since 2009, when future Auburn running back Michael Dyer was in his senior season at Little Rock Christian.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

While the Bruins and Warriors both stake claim to the past five Class 5A state championships -- Pulaski Academy with four and Little Rock Christian with one -- it's the Warriors who will come into tonight's game at Warrior Field as the defending state champion.

However, Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu and his team have moved on from last season.

"Both of us are different teams," Cohu said. "The 2019 season is halfway over. It certainly helped last year to win the state title, but this year we're turning the page and ready to have a great 2019 season."

Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley has attempted to have his team move on as well, but it's another story considering they were on the losing side in December.

"I've tried to downplay it a little bit, because I want our kids to play smart football and not revenge football," Kelley said. "You've got to block that stuff out and play smart football.

Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian are two of the most powerful offenses in the state.

The Bruins are averaging 55.0 points per game, while the Warriors have averaged 49.75 points in four games.

Senior quarterback Braden Bratcher leads the Bruins, completing 85 of 130 passes for 1,436 yards with 15 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He's also rushed for 240 yards and 2 scores on 28 carries.

The Bruins have received a dose of youth as well, and Kelley said he has been pleased with sophomore running back Joe Himon's production. Himon leads the Bruins' running backs with 293 yards and 4 touchdowns on 37 carries and has caught 19 passes for 403 yards and 2 scores.

"I like where we're at," Kelley said. "I like our mental toughness. We just can't get into the game and let it be something that overwhelms us as far as the stage goes. The good news is, we've been on some good stages so far and they've done well."

In his first season as the Warriors' starter, Akeem Gilmore is 29-of-38 passing for 562 yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He has rushed for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries.

Little Rock Christian's top offensive targets are seniors Kendel Givens and Chris Hightower. Givens has rushed for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns on 24 carries. Hightower leads the Warriors' receivers with 16 receptions for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Warriors' four victories have come against Batesville, Vilonia, Greenbrier and Watson Chapel, all Class 5A members. Over their past two games, the Warriors have allowed 14 points total, giving up seven points apiece to Greenbrier and Watson Chapel.

Cohu said he wants to see the Warriors get off to a good start tonight against the Bruins.

"We want to get into a rhythm offensively," Cohu said. "We want to come out of the gate and play hard and execute the game plan."

Pulaski Academy has played twice out-of-state at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood and Shreveport Evangel Christian along with games against Springdale Har-Ber and Little Rock Fair. The Bruins earned a wild 84-68 victory Aug. 29 over Springdale Har-Ber in which they totaled 1,015 yards offensively. Their lone loss was to Ravenwood 61-47 on Sept. 13.

In Pulaski Academy games under Kelley, onside kicks are an important part of each game. Kelley said that since 2003, the Bruins are 118-5 if his team recovers one onside kick and 52-1 if they get two.

"We know what it does psychologically," Kelley said. "If we get one of those, it swings the advantage tremendously our way."

Little Rock Christian, though, was able to recover all six of the Bruins' onside kicks in the state championship game last season. It's a point of emphasis again for Cohu, who has had his team working on the drill all season long.

"It's such a big part of their game," Cohu said. "We've got to get the onside kicks. It's extremely important."

Tonight's game is the second of the 5A-Central Conference season for both Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian. That's something Cohu has tried to remind his team this week, despite it being a rivalry game and a rematch of one of the six state championship games from a year ago.

"The 5A-Central is one of the most difficult conferences in the state," Cohu said. "Every week is a big battle."

