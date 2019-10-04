Editorial notebook

It's fall, or so the calendar tells us, and with the return of football and cooler weather, all the new and returning television programs are hitting the airwaves. ABC has this neat-looking show about a mysterious girl who survives a plane crash as the government hunts her down. Law and Order SVU will return for its umpteenth season. You know, the usual stuff.

We don't watch a ton of television, but there are a few hours we set aside. We're going to have to wait, however, to scratch one itch. Tim Allen's Last Man Standing won't return for season eight until early next year.

Experts in the biz call that a mid-season premiere. (Look at us, ma, we're learning.)

It was a shame when ABC canceled Last Man Standing after season six. It was a highly rated show, and there are all sorts of rumors out there about its being tossed for being a more "conservative" sitcom, etc. Whatever the reason, we were happy when Fox picked it up and gave the series a seventh season.

Thankfully, the seventh season hasn't missed a beat in spite of some new casting. We've watched this Denver family grow together. There have been weddings, new jobs, retirements, move-outs and more. We kinda got used to having them around, sorta like the Bunkers, the Jeffersons, the Simpsons and the Cunninghams, once upon a time.

Unfortunately, it seems Fox apparently has too much content to squeeze Last Man Standing into its fall lineup. The network has deals in place for both the NFL and the WWE. And sports rules the airwaves.

That's okay. We can wait. Between the baseball playoffs and ever-salable football, there's enough for binge-watching already.

Editorial on 10/04/2019