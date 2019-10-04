Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Air Force tailback from Arkansas sentenced for cocaine use

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:09 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former Air Force tailback Joseph Saucier will serve three months behind bars after pleading guilty to cocaine use and marijuana possession.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Saucier entered his pleas at an academy hearing Thursday in which military prosecutors agreed to drop allegations that he also intended to distribute illegal drugs. His sentence was announced Friday.

Saucier, a senior, hasn't played this season after he was arrested in his native Arkansas in December for investigation of drug possession.

He told the judge Thursday he also used cocaine last November, citing academic pressure and his frustration over a knee ligament tear that ended his 2018 season.

Saucier was not sentenced to dismissal from the Air Force, but serious conduct violations usually lead to administrative expulsion from the academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT